Chris Hunter stood on the field, tears streaming down his fatigued face, skin tone as red as Liberty's home jerseys.

He'd just come off an overtime that saw the junior running back dive in from four yards out before the Lancer defense stopped Sierra to claim the program's first win, 26-20, since Halloween 2020.

The Lancers went winless last season, their closest shot coming against Palmer in the finale, 23-14. The program changed its leadership structure, adopted the Lead 'Em Up program and embraced building young men, despite low roster numbers.

Finally, it all came together.

"These guys didn't know the feeling of a win before tonight," Hunter said. "This means the world and I don't think people realize how much work we put in, day in and day out."

It was exactly the type of game Liberty has lost in recent years.

The Lancers muffed two punts, losing one. They lost a kickoff to a Sierra recovery after the ball skipped past their returners. Junior quarterback Elijah Repujko threw a pair of interceptions.

However, the Lancers were resilient and allowed just 14 points off the miscues, rebounding after each of the punts, and kick, to hold the Stallions scoreless.

"This whole game was so back and forth," Repujko said. "Being able to pull through gives this school so much pride — pride it hasn't had in a long time. It's unbelievable."

Repujko finished with three touchdowns — two passing, one rushing. The biggest of the two, through the air, tied the game at 20 apiece with 1:43 left. He led sophomore Tavius Peters on a short route before the wideout took it 49 yards.

And now, with 1:46 left, Liberty takes a short pass on 4th and 3 to the house from 49 yards out — Rupejko to Peters. Make it 20-20, Liberty #copreps: pic.twitter.com/cD3KiiAgmH — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 9, 2022

Sierra's top wideout, junior Micah Lumpkin did his part for the Stallions, catching a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter and another, a 66-yard touchdown in the fourth.

After the game, he knelt at the goal line with his helmet in his hands.

Liberty assistant Rob Alexander sprinted past his own team, dodging the Stallions too, to get to the young receiver and pick his head up.

Both the Lancers and Sierra don't have the same amount of players showing up for tryouts as other area schools. Each struggles with building a successful program, given the lack of personnel available.

In that moment, the connection showed between the two teams. And Liberty coach Erick Gossage will continue to pull for Sierra to get a big win, just like his team did Thursday night.

"(Sierra) coach (Joe) Roskam and I talked before the game, and we both realize the tough situation we're in," Gossage said. "We're trying to build young men to be good fathers and good husbands. It's tough, but I think knowing we're all in the same boat gives us a bond.

"I will always root for them."