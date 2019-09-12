Malachi Salus took the ball from his quarterback and ran a long three yards to score Liberty’s first touchdown early in the second quarter. The senior running back sped left toward the sideline, then cut straight into the end zone.
For much of the game, that’s all the Lancers needed.
That’s because the defense took care of things all night long.
Though the Lancers scored two late-game touchdowns, it was their defense that stole the show in a 21-8 win over Pueblo Centennial on Thursday night at Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium.
Salus finished with three touchdowns, including a 76-yard run, to bring his season total to five.
The win propelled the Lancers to a 2-0 record. That's a feat they haven’t achieved since 2015, and it's helping them erase the memory of not winning a single game last season.
“It’s a good start,” Liberty coach Erick Gossage said. “We’re going to try to be 1-0 next week. We’re going to celebrate this. It’s a long time coming. Hopefully, we’re on the right path. We gotta keep working.”
The Lancers didn’t score again until early in the final quarter, thanks to the speed and agility of Salus. He dodged a couple Pueblo Centennial defenders before breaking free en route his long TD score.
Quarterback Daucin Dvorsky helped put Liberty ahead 21-0 after he connected with Salus for a short TD pass on their next possession.
Pueblo Centennial (0-2) ended up scoring a fourth-quarter TD, but the Liberty victory was essentially complete at that point. And a lot of the credit went to the Lancers defense, which has now shut out its opponents in seven of eight quarters this season.
Last week, the Lancers beat Sierra 49-0.
“Our kids are growing up,” Gossage said. “We’re running the same defense we ran last year. The kids have really bought in. It started in January. They bought into the weight room, our strengths program. They bought into playing for each other, playing as a team. And that’s kind of the core of how we played tonight.”
The Lancers defense forced Pueblo Centennial to punt six times and turn over the ball twice on downs.
The Bulldogs had a chance to get back in the game early in the fourth quarter, when Liberty was up 7-0. They had the ball at the 3-yard line but were penalized for having too many players on the field. That was followed by Liberty forcing two incomplete passes to turn the ball over.
“We battled through it, every single play,” said Liberty’s Jammin Henry, who had two sacks in the first half before he switched to the offensive line. “The offense was going at it every single play and the defense was going at it every single play. I’m super proud of my team and I couldn’t say anything better about either team.
“We both battled super hard.”