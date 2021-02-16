Tuesday’s 5A/4A PPAC clash between Liberty and Rampart is one that the Lancers boys’ basketball team will remember for years to come.
An intense track meet-type battle between the top two teams in the conference came down to the wire, with Liberty claiming a 75-72 rivalry win.
“I said, you know you’re going to be sitting next to your buddy about 47 years from now, and be my age and say, ‘Remember that Rampart game?’ and they’re going to feel good about that,” said Liberty coach Roy Vieux. “I know this is one of those battles I will remember for the rest of my life.”
The back-and-forth rivalry match came down to the final seconds, after Rampart’s Dante Wydra hit a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds to play to make it a one-point game.
But a pair of free throws hit by Liberty point guard Landen Dvorsky forced Rampart to go for 3 to tie it up in the final seconds — knowing the Rams had struggled from the 3-point line all night.
“I just thought, ‘You gotta hit these Lando, you gotta hit these,” Dvorsky said. “It’s tough for sure, you know what’s on the line and you know what’s at stake.”
Rampart missed two 3-point attempts before the final buzzer sounded, and Liberty erupted on the floor in celebration.
“I think it was a defining moment not just for us but for the state,” Dvorsky said. “Everyone knows who we are now. Everybody always takes Liberty lightly when it comes to sports, especially basketball, and this has gotta be a message.”
Rampart entered Tuesday’s game averaging more than 90 points per game, but struggled early to hit shots, especially from beyond the arc. And Liberty capitalized, taking a two-point lead after the first, and headed into the locker room at halftime with a seven-point edge.
“By halftime we felt like we had a chance to win this,” said Liberty senior Jordan McKay, who had 15 points for the Lancers in the first half.
Though Rampart’s shooting was off, the Rams flaunted their deep bench and speed, which has typically been unmatched by teams so far this season.
At times, Rampart’s substitutions would look more like a hockey line change — but Liberty was ready.
“Usually (our depth) helps us,” said Rampart coach J’on St. Clair. “Usually teams get tired in the second half but they kept running, they kept shooting. It was very surprising, I didn’t think they could do that.”
McKay led the Lancers with 26 points and Dvorsky had 22, including five 3-pointers. Josiah Sewell had 11 points for Liberty, nine in the second half. Rampart had four players finish in double figures, led by Wydra with 16 points. Colby Shepherd had 14, Tyler Edwards added 12 and Koby Young scored 10.
With the win, Liberty takes sole possession of first place in 5A/4A PPAC standings and has won four straight heading into the second half of the regular season. Rampart falls to 5-2.