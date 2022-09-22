On a night where Lewis-Palmer students dressed in Hawaiian shirts, leis and other tropical apparel, the Rangers rode the wave to victory.
Lewis-Palmer defeated Cheyenne Mountain in three sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-22) as the school hosted its annual “Island Night.” The Rangers improved to 10-1 overall with the win.
The first set was heavily contested early on, as Lewis-Palmer led 10-9. But the Rangers caught a groove midway through the set, winning six points in a row to pull away and take the first set.
“We’ve talked a lot about having a good start,” Lewis-Palmer coach Alexa Strube said. “Really focusing on that in practice this week really helped us.”
While set two was closer, Lewis-Palmer led for its entirety to take the set point.
But with their backs against the wall, the Red-Tailed Hawks didn’t give up. They caught fire at the beginning of set three and led 12-11.
Lewis-Palmer didn’t panic either. The Rangers settled down, retook the lead and eventually won the third set, clinching the sweep.
“If we make a mistake, we have to have that confidence that we can get the next point without giving it to the other team,” Strube said. “I think we did a great job of that tonight.”
In addition to a sound performance from Lewis-Palmer, the aforementioned theme night played a difference in the Rangers’ three-set win.
Screaming Lewis-Palmer students filled every seat in the student section on the south end of the gym. They lifted the Rangers up after errors, applauded them after points and constantly terrorized Cheyenne Mountain’s attacks.
“We love our rowdy Rangers,” Strube said. “They’re awesome; they help us so much. This environment is super special and our girls love playing in it.”
Though Cheyenne Mountain fell in straight sets, the Red-Tailed Hawks competed well, never allowing any of the sets to get ugly.
Still, coach Ellen Dreyer wanted more from her squad.
“It’s hard to come away from this,” Dreyer said. “We have a very tough league. Everybody’s going to be strong. All that we can hope for is that we learn, grow and get better.”
The Red-Tailed Hawks are 1-7 overall and 0-2 in league play. Despite a losing record, Dreyer believes her team can turn the season around.
“I think they respond really well to me,” Dreyer said. “They're learning to fully trust me. Surprisingly, I don’t see them with their heads down often, and that’s everything to me. I couldn’t be more proud of their attitudes.”
As for Lewis-Palmer, the Rangers won their fourth match in a row and improved to 2-0 in league play. They will look to stay unbeaten in league on Tuesday against Palmer Ridge, which is 9-1 overall.
Even though L-P came into the match with a much better record than Cheyenne Mountain, Strube believes Thursday's win is one that will keep the momentum rolling.
“Cheyenne Mountain is a very solid team,” Strube said. “That was a huge win for us to start 2-0.”