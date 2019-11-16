DENVER - The Battle for Monument meant a little more on Saturday.
Lewis-Palmer beat crosstown rival Palmer Ridge 15-9 in the fifth set, and the Rangers won their fourth straight state title at Denver Coliseum.
Palmer Ridge won the first set 25-20 before the Rangers bounced back to take a 2-1 lead with 25-21 and 25-18 wins in the second and third sets, respectively.
A 25-21 Palmer Ridge win forced a fifth set.
L-P opened up a 8-4 lead in the fifth and clinched the state title on a block by Maggie Masters and Peyton Burnett.