Pine Creek and Lewis-Palmer had very much wanted to play the game outdoors on NHL ice, but for players, coaches, family and friends, Wednesday night’s rescheduled matchup was about making the most of a consolation prize.
A snow storm wiped out the teams’ chances for a once-in-a-lifetime showdown scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium. Around lunchtime, Lewis-Palmer coach Scott Bradley knew plans would have to change.
Pine Creek senior Anthony Lupo came to terms with it even earlier, when he heard school was canceled.
“I had a pretty good thought that the academy was going to close down the game,” Lupo said.
“We got to play today, and that’s better than not playing at all.”
Indeed that was a possibility, as both teams had to cram an extra game into a regular-season slate that ends Saturday. Air Force’s Cadet Ice Arena was offered as an alternative.
“They try to help us out whenever they can,” Eagles coach Ed Saxer said. “They knew time was not on our side, and thankfully we have a good relationship with the academy.”
Hats stitched with “outdoor series” and “Falcon Stadium,” mementos for an event that almost happened, were left out with cookies for donations.
He was, unfortunately, indoors, but Lewis-Palmer goaltender Reece Colson stretched one of those beanies over the top of his mask anyway.
“Why not go for it?” the senior said.
Lewis-Palmer (10-7-1, 6-3-1 Summit) got off to a good start, but Pine Creek remained undefeated (15-0-2, 9-0 Summit) with two games left in the regular season.
It was the narrowest result for the Eagles since a Jan. 22 tie with Doherty.
“In the offseason, we do a lot of stuff together. It’s like playing your brother,” Saxer said.
“They know what we can do, we kind of know what they can do.”
Pine Creek played from behind for the first time in more than a month when Matthew Johnson took aim from the faceoff dot. Stratton Miller squared up but the shot was deadly. Jakob Aggers and Gavin Heeks picked up the assists.
“Everyone was communicating well and going hard,” Colson said of the Rangers.
Austin Gipson evened the score with his 21st of the season - good for fifth in the state - 5:58 into the second period. Lupo scored his fourth in four games and the eventual winner nearly seven minutes later.
The Eagles settled in and made the slim margin hold up. L-P had trouble getting it into Pine Creek’s zone and even more trouble staying there. Miller made two big saves late before the Rangers pulled Colson and Zachary Campbell pushed the puck into the empty net.
Austin Sawyer finished with two assists and Gipson and Campbell added helpers for two-point evenings.
“That’s a really good Pine Creek team over there, and we played right there with them,” Bradley said.
The Eagles led in shots by a mere 29-25. Each team failed to convert its only power play.