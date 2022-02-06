Saturday was a throwback to the peewee days for Lewis-Palmer hockey.
The Rangers began the day with an 11-3 win over Air Academy at Clune Arena, but the group also faced Valor Christian for a nightcap in a 9-1 loss — a doubleheader, in shorter terms.
Each player has some experience with conservation during a game, but few have experienced playing the tandem in high school. Such is the life of Colorado hockey teams dealing with a nasty storm.
Cooper Ciesielski took it upon himself to put the Rangers in cruise control early, netting two of his game-high four goals in the game’s first five minutes.
“We just needed to give it our all and still have fun, but conserve,” Ciesielski said. “The early goals gave us momentum.”
From then on, Lewis-Palmer put together three goals in the second period before putting the final nail in the coffin with a four-goal third period — matching its total from the first.
With the lofty lead, the Rangers were able to put backup goalkeeper, Duke Bryson, in net for the final period. This coming after several younger players made their way onto the ice throughout the game — allowing both the elder players to rest up, and the younger players to develop.
Coach Scott Bradley wants it that way.
“We got a lot of our younger guys opportunities, so making mistakes was okay,” Bradley said. “Air Academy competed the entire game, so give them credit. It was a ton of good reps for our players.”
Those reps may come in handy, too.
Sickness, injury and other factors have capped the Lewis-Palmer roster below its typical assortment of players. The adjustments put several new players in unique positions.
The Rangers went without a penalty Saturday morning, from either themselves or the Kadets. For being a team trying out new things, that's an area of comfort for Bradley.
"This is a developmental program," Bradley said. "Getting those young guys in at any point during the season is valuable. We want to build.
"It's a balance, though. You don't always make the right calls, but we have to invest in the guys that are in there."
Not committing any penalties, despite playing different lineups than usual, is a sign that the growth is occurring, even if the playing time can sometimes vary.
The Rangers have no desire to be a one-year wonder. They're the last area team to win a state title — though classifications weren't in place, yet — and want to add to the collection.
Another win is a step in the right direction. As the young players shore up experience-related mistakes, the Rangers will continue to climb.