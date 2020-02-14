THORNTON — Her goal was to have fun and not get so caught up on landing the fastest times. Lewis-Palmer swimmer Katelyn McClelland ended up doing more than that Friday night.
At the Class 5A state girls' swimming and diving championship at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, she took home three podium finishes to cap off her junior season. They topped her two previous state performances, in which she finished well outside of the top 10.
This year's accomplishments set up McClelland for a special run in her final prep season.
"I really had fun," she said. "Placed better than I ever did before."
When it was over, McClelland found herself slowly walking to the nearest wall and leaning heavily against it. She took her time rubbing her sore legs before getting up and joining her teammates after the three-hour meet. In just two days, she competed in seven events.
Lewis-Palmer, the lone Pikes Peak region team at the state meet, finished 10th with 156.5 points. Fairview (382.5) was the overall team winner, followed by Cherry Creek (348) and Regis Jesuit (326).
The Rangers' Megan DuMond (477.25 points) and Dahlia Allen (477) also impressed in the 1-meter diving competition, finishing fourth and fifth. Ralston Valley's Isabel Gregersen took first with a 497.45.
McClelland was delighted about her performances, especially in the 100-yard breaststroke. She clocked in at 1 minute, 4.52 seconds for a sixth-place tie with Fairview's Julianne Jones. It was a tight race, however, highlighted by the third-place finisher having a time of 1:04.20 — .32 seconds ahead of McClelland.
She also took eighth in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:07.92. Fossil Ridge's Lucy Bell was first with a 1:58.16.
McClelland kicked off her state meet by swimming the second leg of the Rangers' 200 medley relay and helping teammates Sydney McKenzie, Madeline Bane and anchor Hannah Day to a seventh-place time of 1:47.42.
Fossil Ridge was the top team in that race, clocking in a 1:41.50.
McClelland wrapped up the night by anchoring the Rangers' 400 freestyle relay team, which featured Bane, McKenzie and Abigail Nelson. They took 14th with a 3:38.15.
Overall, it was a good night for McClelland and the rest of the Rangers.
"The whole season has been leading up to this meet," Lewis-Palmer coach Jackie Cromer said. "I think we finished well."