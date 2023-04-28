Building tradition is supposed to help build a sport, or at least that’s what Lewis-Palmer coach William Zoldi hopes.

The Pine Creek and the Rangers lacrosse teams have been playing for years, even though the rivalry wasn’t official; until Friday. The Rangers took home the inaugural Front Range Battle trophy after a 10-7 win at Lewis-Palmer’s Don Breese Stadium.

The win was the Rangers’ ninth in as many tries against their crosstown foe.

Even after the devastating hits, physical play and vibrant celebrations, the two teams shared laughs and hugs after the game. As much as the Eagles and Rangers are prone to battle, and battle hard for a trophy, it’s a family.

Each of the two team’s best players face off, and play with one another, depending on the season. With the sport still small, compared to others in the area, it’s become a bonding similarity.

“Everyone knows everyone and there’s even bickering before and during the game, but we’re all family at the end of the day,” junior Marco Lagos, who scored thrice in the win, said. “There was a lot of trash talk before the game, everyone was hyping it up.”

It’s exactly what Zoldi and Matt Vrana envisioned when the latter began crafting the trophy.

Across two-and-a-half months, he worked on it with the help of welding buddies and others. In the end, the two slanted, silver pillars surrounding a lacrosse stick in the middle were a perfect homage to the rivalry.

Lewis-Palmer turned a 4-1 deficit after the first quarter into a 6-6 halftime tie and subsequent lead in the second half. Sophomore John Higgins netted the Rangers’ seventh goal just 14 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the hosts their first lead of the game.

From then on, they never trailed.

“When we were down 4-1, we just didn’t want to get in our heads, but we also didn’t want to let off the gas,” sophomore Blane Vrana said. “Every goal we got just felt good. It’s just an amazing feeling (to beat Pine Creek).”

The annual rivalry now has even bigger stakes.

Bragging rights are now given in the form of engraved years on the black and gold sides of the trophy, with years on wins.

Lewis-Palmer has all nine, and the Pine Creek side is awaiting its first numbers. But, with the trophy’s creation, and the intensified rivalry, the area’s entire lacrosse scene wins.

One day, there’s hope that more trophies and rivalries will exist — Zoldi took inspiration from college football’s droves of trophies and rivalries.

If they do, you can be sure the sport will have grown.