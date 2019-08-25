For the past seven seasons, Lewis-Palmer volleyball has reigned over the Pikes Peak region.
The Rangers have won six league championships in seven years, five 4A state titles and a 191-12 since 2012.
But after the graduation of six vital players — all of whom moved on to Division I programs — can Lewis-Palmer volleyball continue its dominant streak?
Not if Pikes Peak conference teams have anything to say about it.
With Lewis-Palmer’s need to replace five of its starting six, and three 2018 state qualifiers in the 4A/5A PPAC returning talent, the 2019 season could mark the most competitive league battle in nearly a decade.
“Opponents are undoubtedly going to believe this is the year to take down LP,” Ranger coach Wade Baxter said. “We will have to fight much harder to maintain our spot in the league and the state.”
Discovery Canyon placed second in the 4A/5A PPAC a year ago, and will return eight veterans from the team that earned a No. 2 seed in the 4A state tournament.
“I think this season the PPAC is wide open,” said Discovery Canyon coach Melissa Bravo. “We’ve always had great teams in the PPAC and now with Lewis-Palmer graduating a core group it’s really going to be fun. I think it’s wide open for whoever shows up.”
Palmer Ridge, which qualified for the state tournament as a No. 8 seed, finished 5-2 in the league standings and returns a majority of its top talent. Cheyenne Mountain, which completed a first-round upset in states last year as a No. 11 seed, has young players stepping into dominant positions.
Air Academy, despite not qualifying for state last year, returns it’s entire 2018 roster.
Lewis-Palmer was named the top 4A team in the state according to the CHSAA preseason poll released in mid-August. Palmer Ridge was ranked fifth, followed by Discovery Canyon (sixth) and Cheyenne Mountain (eighth).
The Rangers return one player who was on the court for their third consecutive state title — senior libero Gianna Bartolo, whom Baxter describes as “a defensive wizard.” Bartolo has been the team’s defensive specialist since her freshman year, accumulating 1,042 serve receptions, and 1,223 digs so far in her career.
For the past decade the 4A state champion has hailed from Colorado Springs with Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain splitting the last 10 championships evenly.
The Indians won four straight from 2009 through 2012, defeating the Rangers in 2009 and 2012 and Coronado in 2011.