MONUMENT • Lewis-Palmer needed to weather the storm — both literally and figuratively — on Friday.

As rain and high winds blew through Don Breese Stadium, the Rangers opened their season opener against Discovery Canyon sloppily. They turned the ball over twice on their first three possessions, allowing the Thunder to take an early lead.

But once Lewis-Palmer got acclimated, it was a different game. The Rangers won 41-13 after outscoring Discovery Canyon 28-0 in the second half.

“That’s just us,” junior running back Jayden Pagano said. “We’re a second-half team. We’re the hardest working team on this field, every night.”

The Rangers received the opening kickoff and lost a fumble on just their second offensive play. Discovery Canyon answered with a field goal.

Lewis-Palmer responded well, scoring a touchdown on the next drive and forcing a punt on Discovery Canyon’s ensuing drive. But when Lewis-Palmer got the ball back, Mother Nature caused more problems, as quarterback Kenton Kenley threw an interception.

Discovery Canyon held a 13-7 lead with only a few minutes remaining in the second quarter — but that was the last time the Thunder led.

Pagano scored on a touchdown run shortly before halftime, tying the game. It became clear that Lewis-Palmer had settled into the conditions.

“It really wasn't all that bad,” Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper said. “You have to be built for this type of weather.”

And once the teams returned from halftime, it was all Lewis-Palmer.

The Rangers got a stop on Discovery Canyon’s opening drive and answered with a Kenley touchdown run. The offense rolled after that, turning a once low-scoring battle into a drubbing.

“We could feel it coming,” Tupper said. “The kids took it over.”

The run game was instrumental to Lewis-Palmer’s second-half success.

Pagano scored two more touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — in the second half in addition to his game-tying score in the second quarter. Senior running back Luke DeBoer scored two touchdowns, as well.

But Pagano knows the success in the backfield stems from more than just those two.

“It’s not just me; it’s a team effort,” Pagano said. “I couldn’t have done it without my line, the rest of my team.”

Lewis-Palmer’s defense also took advantage of the sloppy conditions.

The Rangers logged three takeaways in the second half, giving their offense good field position and keeping Discovery Canyon off the field.

“Our kids were hungry,” Tupper said. “We stress being as physical as we can be, and they did that.”

The 28-point win for Lewis-Palmer was a far cry from the Rangers’ game against Discovery Canyon last year. Discovery Canyon scored a late touchdown to seal a 29-21 win in Week 1.

This time, it was all Rangers. They battled messy conditions and earned what Pagano called “the best start” his team could have asked for.

“This is just the beginning,” Pagano said. “We have the playoffs coming in 10 weeks, this is not the end.”