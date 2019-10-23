A year ago four points separated Discovery Canyon from an 8-0 start in a 30-27 loss to the Rangers.
Flash forward to October 2019.
The Thunder have won their last two games outscoring 3A Central opponents 88-7 while Lewis-Palmer has struggled with injuries, leading to back-to-back 3A Central losses.
Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper said his team will be back healthy Friday playing "with our backs against the wall."
“You know every coach is going to tell you every week is the same, but with as tough as our league is, and the next three games coming up — we know we need some dubs,” Tupper said. “Our kids are under the impression that the next three games are vitally important and they’re aware of the urgency of the situation.”
Last week the Rangers fell 25-22 to Lutheran after a fourth-quarter comeback fell just short. Quarterback Alex Weaver threw for a career-high 257 yards and a touchdown as the Rangers were without their top rusher Johnny Hudson.
“For us one of the good things about this season is we never lost who we are, we just got hit with some injuries,” Tupper said. “In all actuality we are clicking. We are one block away, one long ball away, and the kids can see that. We are executing and our team always has a lot of fight in them.”
Discovery Canyon’s running game, however, is as strong as ever, led by senior Marshall Pike for the second year in a row.
Last season Pike accumulated more than 1,300 rushing yards, averaging 110 per game. Through seven games, Pike has increased that rushing average by 40 yards per game, and has already run for 13 touchdowns.
“I think we have played them 10 times in the last 10 years and every year it’s the same,” Tupper said. “They always present a problem because it’s really the only triple-option we see. If you don’t tackle the fullback it’s just like a long ball. But they’re always fun to play.”
Not straying from their typical game plan the Thunder average nearly 325 rushing yards per game and have also introduced a new element to the offense — a passing threat.
Senior Jonah Isakson has thrown for 512 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. He has a .578 completion percentage and averages 85 yards passing per game — a more than 20-yard increase from last year’s passing average with 2019 grad Zack Anderson under center.
Isakson has also run for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while his top receiving target is Ethan Hall with 295 yards and four touchdowns.