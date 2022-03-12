DENVER — The job took three years, but as senior Cam Lowe stood on the court of the Denver Coliseum, all he could say was, 'we finished the job.'
Lowe and fellow senior Brady Jones were a part of the team that won in 2019. Their contributions were limited, and now, they have their own ring as starters with Lewis-Palmer topping Pueblo South, 61-53 Saturday to capture the 4A boys' basketball title.
Two years ago, the pandemic canceled the final games of both boys' and girls' basketball. Last year, the Rangers fell to eventual champion Mead in the Great 8. Nothing like a senior year, do-or-die game to get over the hump.
"It's amazing to have the opportunity to be back here," L-P coach Bill Benton said. "I know the work that all of these teams have put in. To watch (these guys) grind through that, I'm very proud."
Lowe, after scoring 38 in the semifinal, was held to two points in the first half against the Colts. In just the first minute of the second half, he converted back-to-back looks in the paint and assisted on a transition layup for sophomore Cohen Edmondson.
A one-point halftime lead turned to a seven-point lead, forcing the Colts to call an early timeout. As the run continued, those early stoppages for Pueblo South showed up. As the Rangers went on a 9-0 run, there was nothing South coach Shannon Lane could do.
In the fourth quarter, the Rangers went on another run, this time a 15-3 jolt. By that point, with 10 fouls against the Colts early in the fourth quarter, the top seed was set to hold on.
Across four quarters, the Rangers shot 30 free throws to the Colts' one.
"They defended in the paint — we wanted more of a dominant post presence," Benton said. "On the defensive end (though), I thought we had a great game plan and our guys executed that game plan."
Through the playoffs, the Rangers went to a zone defense — something they rarely pulled out during the regular season. As teams struggled against it, Benton pushed it further and further, eventually becoming the team's defensive identity en route to the title.
"We had to punch first as a team," Lowe said. "We knew we needed to win the first three minutes and that's what we did. I think it was a really important (stretch in the third)."
Lowe finished with 15 points, with junior Eli Robinson leading the team with 19. Edmondson and fellow sophomore, Damarion Jelks both scored 10 to round out the communal effort.
Lowe, Jones and senior Connor Johnson will all head to college on the heels of a title.
Three years ago, that's all they would've wanted.