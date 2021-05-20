Less than 24 hours after suffering its first loss, the Lewis-Palmer baseball team needed a bounce-back win in a major way against No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain.
And by the bottom of the second inning, the Rangers were on their way to an 11-6 win to hand Cheyenne Mountain its first loss of the season.
“I think it’s important for a team to have a little character and bounce back,” L-P coach Brett Lester said. “We were given that opportunity today and the guys rose to the occasion.”
The No. 4 Rangers fell by one run to Liberty on Wednesday as the race for the 4A Pikes Peak crown heats up, while Cheyenne Mountain entered Thursday’s game with an undefeated record.
Cheyenne Mountain ace Brad Helton struck out two of four batters faced in the first inning before finding trouble in the second. The senior walked the first batter and surrendered a single before Caleb Pepper hit a two-run double to left. Blake Nelson followed with a first-pitch two-run homerun to put Lewis-Palmer up 4-0 early in the conference clash.
“You have to be aggressive early, especially if you give a guy like (Helton) momentum,” Lester said. “Baseball is such a momentum game that we like to get there early and get their confidence shaken a little bit. It’s a big deal.”
Lewis-Palmer slowly added to its lead through the middle innings while Cheyenne Mountain struggled to settle in the field, making way for one-run innings that included RBI singles by Pepper and Caleb Ralph, and a monster solo home run by leadoff hitter Mick Kazlausky.
“We gave them so many extra outs,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope said. “And they are so good at hitting the ball, so when we do that, even if you have a guy that can throw it like we did today, it’ll still turn into a lot of runs.”
Helton finished with seven strikeouts and remained solid on the mound despite the growing deficit.
“He did a good job of holding it together,” Swope said. “It's easy to get frustrated when you’re making some good pitches and you’re trying to get four-five-six outs in an inning. The middle of their lineup can really hit and they came through with some guys in scoring position and today. That’s what it came down to.”
Lewis-Palmer's Justin Hudson hit an RBI double in the sixth to put runners on second and third with one out, and Cheyenne Mountain motioned for a pitching change. The first pitch from sidearm lefty Owen Growney sailed beyond the wall in left field off the bat of Cooper Ciesielski for a three-run homer, putting the Rangers up 11-2.
“The more you can scrape together the more your confidence grows,” Lester said. “We are starting to click, and once we have one through nine clicking we are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Cheyenne Mountain didn’t get its bats going until the fifth inning when Jace Eslinger and Ben Myers opening the inning with back-to-back singles, but were left stranded. The following inning Denton Damgaard hit a two-run home run to put Cheyenne on the board.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Cheyenne Mountain was in survival mode, and had a pair of two-run homers by Brad Helton and Connor Frickey. Ultimately, the team’s 12th fly-out ended the game.
The win encouraged Lewis-Palmer's growing confidence in a competitive conference. The Rangers are ranked second in the state according to MaxPreps, with Cheyenne Mountain at fifth in 4A. While the CHSAA coaches poll places Cheyenne Mountain at one and the Rangers at four.
“I think our guys can see they can play with anybody,” Lester said. “But I know that will put a little bit of a target on our backs and teams will start saving their best pitchers for us, but that’s what we want. We want everyone’s best and we want to be tested.”
Cheyenne Mountain takes its first loss as a wakeup call for it’s largely untested team.
“In this league anybody can beat anybody on any given day,” Swope said. “That's just the way it is, there’s no teams at the bottom we can take a breather on and when you don’t play well, a team like this can expose you.”