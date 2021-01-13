Brianna Alger made it three in a row Wednesday.
The 2017 Lewis-Palmer graduate who went on to play at Washington State was selected by Chicago Red Stars with the 25th overall pick of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League draft on Wednesday, marking the third straight year someone with Colorado Springs connections was drafted.
In 2019, Colorado College’s Lauren Milliet, a Durango native, was drafted with the 14th pick by the North Carolina Courage. Last year, Pine Creek alum Ally Watt was selected sixth overall by the Courage after a strong college career at Texas A&M.
Alger led the Rangers to a state championship in 2016 before earning The Gazette Preps’ Peak Performer of the Year award in 2017. According to her WSU bio, she was a National Soccer Coaches All-American in 2016 and a four-time Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year. She played her club ball with Colorado Springs-based Pride Soccer Club.
In three years at Washington State, Alger made 66 appearances, 49 starts, scoring five goals and recording 12 assists. Alger moved to left back for the 2019 season and started all 24 matches and played 2,098 minutes, more than any other WSU field player. The Cougars reached the 2019 College Cup after knocking off the Nos. 14, 3 and 5 teams in the country en route to the national semifinals. Mykiaa Minniss, a Doherty High School graduate, was a teammate at Washington State. In a post-draft Zoom press conference hosted by WSU, Alger said she'll play with the Cougars this spring before starting her professional career.
"I think I really just needed another year of experience under my belt. Last year was my first year playing defense," Alger said before adding "They’ve gotten me this far, so I don’t want to give up on them."
Alger earned third-team honors from the United Soccer Coaches’ Pacific Region and Pac-12 in 2019.
The Red Stars finished sixth in both of the then nine-team NWSL’s competitions last year.
"I’m so ready to start this new journey," she said.