After surviving a tough start to September, Lewis-Palmer's boys’ soccer team is thriving in October and hopes to be playing well into November.
Following Tuesday’s 10-0 win at Sand Creek, the Rangers will take an 11-game win streak and Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championship into the postseason.
“That 1-3 start really hit us hard and showed us we have to come together as a team,” senior captain Tyler Davis said.
“Shoot, you see where we are now. It’s crazy.”
Lewis-Palmer opened the season with a loss to Golden in late August. A 10-goal win over Mitchell followed before the Rangers were humbled by Rampart, losing 7-0 on Sept. 10.
“They really stood up and took responsibility,” Rangers coach Brian Barkey said of the post-Rampart film session. “From that day on, it was has been a completely different story.”
Despite playing better two days later, The Classical Academy took a 2-1 result Sept. 12 to drop the Rangers to 1-3.
Tuesday, they improved to 12-3.
The first test in league play came at Cheyenne Mountain on Oct. 3.
“By time we set foot on the pitch at Cheyenne Mountain, we had a lot of confidence,” Barkey said. “I think maybe not a lot of people saw it and so we used our strengths and played a really fantastic match and walked away pretty psyched with where they were.”
A 1-0 win over Discovery Canyon set up a showdown with Air Academy, winner of the last two Class 4A state titles.
A second-half goal gave the Rangers a 2-1 win and the inside track at the league title.
“From there, I don’t think we’ve ever had a doubt in our sight that we were going to get through league and win it,” Tyler Pritchard said.
Over the last three games of the regular season, including Tuesday, the Rangers outscored opponents 18-0.
“Everyone was kind of counting us out because we have a lot of young players still on this team, but we all knew,” Davis said. “Last year, we said ‘We have something special. We can come back this year.’ It was really all about the chemistry.”
Barkey says part of the team’s success comes down to its ability to attack and defend as a group, not relying on one individual in either end of the field. That was on full display against a rebuilding Sand Creek team.
Goalkeeper Jake Babbitt handled a rare shot from the Scorpions about 10 minutes in before the Rangers attack started piling up goals, ending the game about 15 minutes into the second half.
Connor Hayes gave the Rangers a 7-0 lead at the break with a shot from distance before second-half goals from Ethan Mann, Tommy Fiocchi and Cole Mooney sent the Rangers into postseason mode with hopes of extending the win streak into November.
“it’s just been an amazing experience with this team,” Pritchard said. “Happy with what we could do this season and it’s all just because we’re playing together. Really looking forward to seeing what we can do in the playoffs.”