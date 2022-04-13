The league season’s in full swing for Lewis-Palmer boys’ lacrosse and the fruits of its tough, early-season schedule are shining through.
Seniors Ethan Hulting and Seth Hillman pitched in, as did Aiden Fletcher in an 11-2 rout of Douglas County on Wednesday at Don Breese Stadium.
The three combined for 10 goals — four from Holting and three apiece for the team's other top attackers.
It’s the second league win in as many tries for the Rangers as they continued a now-four-game winning streak.
“The goal is to challenge our guys early,” coach Bill Zoldi said. “It makes sure they come to practice, and they understand what we need to work on. Everyone has bad days, but we put these matchups in front of them so that they know what they’re up against.
“This year and last year, the goal has stayed the same — to make the playoffs. We’ve never won a playoff game, and we want to change that, too.”
Hillman’s dagger going top shelf started things for the Rangers before a five-goal spree across five minutes in the second frame gave them a commanding, 7-1 lead at halftime.
The speed of the hosts was apparent early. Once the Huskies turned the ball over, Lewis-Palmer was swarming to the ball for a subsequent breakaway. Fletcher often led the effort before dishing to teammates near the net.
Even goaltender, junior Cole Murray, was able to outsprint multiple Douglas County defenders after looking cornered behind the net.
Zoldi continues to encourage his underclassmen to play up, his upperclassmen to lead the way, and his defenders to be a part of the transition offense. But the growth has been exponential in the early weeks of the season.
“I encouraged our guys to step up at the half and they came out right away and scored three goals,” Zoldi said. “COVID caused a slow period, but these guys are starting to reach their full potential after a shortened year.”
The difficult schedule to start was headlined by a trip to Las Vegas to meet Bishop Gorman in a pseudo exhibition matchup. It was sandwiched by bouts with some of the area’s best in Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain.
Now that the team is facing off with league talent, it's taking advantage.
If the Rangers learned anything, it's that their gallop can't be stopped — so long as they use it the right way.
"Pushing the ball, especially on defense, puts a ton of pressure on them and gets the boys going," Hulting said. "Once we get the offense rolling, it gets our game going a lot better."
Up next is Smoky Hill on Friday before a trip to Eaglecrest next week.