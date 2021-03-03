Looking at the host of talent in the 5A/4A PPAC, it was clear from the start of the season that the battle for the conference championship was going to be a dogfight.
And Wednesday’s game between Lewis-Palmer and Fountain-Fort Carson was no different.
The Rangers played spoiler to Fountain-Fort Carson’s chances at an outright league title with a 71-59 win, and now with just days left in the regular season, four Pikes Peak region teams, Lewis-Palmer, Fountain-Fort Carson, Rampart and Doherty, are tied at the top of the PPAC standings with two losses each.
“We knew jumping into a 5A/4A league it was going to be tough and we would have to grind and we knew we would have to bring it every night,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a grind, but a lot of fun.”
From start to finish it was an intense battle of skill, speed and a few slam dunks, and in the end, made a statement, according to Lewis-Palmer’s Colin Westfall.
“I think we knew coming in that these were the top two teams in the conference, and no matter how the records are set or how the tiebreakers end up at the end, I think this was the game of the year and this proved who was the best in the conference,” Westfall said. “And I think we proved that.”
Westfall missed three games last week due to an ankle injury, and expected to be out for at least a few more games. But with the regular season winding down, Westfall, a senior made a game-time decision Tuesday to play in a 76-58 win over Vista Ridge.
“I didn’t like being out that’s for sure,” Westfall said. “But I said to myself I have to give it my all, for this game (against Fountain-Fort Carson) especially. I knew it was going to be a good game and a dogfight all night long. So I said I don’t care really how it turns out, I can rest tomorrow, but I said I had to give it my all tonight and leave it out on the floor.”
Westfall was still active on the Lewis-Palmer bench, bringing energy and helping to coach his teammates while he was out with his injury. So much so that Benton told him not to get used to it.
“I told him in the middle of the Rampart game, ‘Don’t get too comfortable coaching, we need you back on the floor,’” Benton said. “He’s been every bit a part of this team while he was injured, but there’s a reality when he steps back out on the floor, and there’s a comfort level that he brings to us.”
Westfall had 17 points for the Rangers, including 10 in the second quarter when Lewis-Palmer and Fountain-Fort Carson were locked in a scrappy back-and-forth battle.
The Trojans held a four-point lead at halftime thanks to a buzzer beater by 6-foot-9 Kaleb Mitchell. But the tide turned quickly into Lewis-Palmer’s favor to start the second half, but Benton said it wasn’t due to a complicated scheme or game plan cooked up at halftime.
“These are two teams that do what they do, and say you have to stop us,” Benton said. “And whoever gets the stop, wins.”
Lewis-Palmer outscored the Trojans 20-10 in the third quarter as the Rangers stepped up their defensive efforts, but also benefited from some of Fountain-Fort Carson’s best players facing foul trouble.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Tripp Beatty had 10 points in the first half and collected his fourth foul early in the third, keeping him on the bench for much of the second half.
“When you’ve got players like that on the bench they’re not helping and it just changed the entire momentum of that game,” Fountain-Fort Carson coach Paul Mileto said. “It’s hard when I feel that we are executing plays similar to what they were running and we just weren’t getting that push or hack call, and sometimes you just have to play through it.”
Although Lewis-Palmer spoiled Fountain-Fort Carson’s chances at an outright title, the Trojans have an opportunity to clinch a share of the PPAC championship with a win over Pine Creek on Friday. Last week Pine Creek upset Lewis-Palmer, spoiling the Rangers’ chances at an outright championship.
“We are still in the driver’s seat,” Mileto said. “All of these teams are very, very good and we knew it was going to be a horse race to see who was going to win that title.”
Four of five Trojan starters finished in double figures, led by Braydon Smith’s 20 points, and Beatty had 12. Isaiah Thompson scored 11 points and Kaleb Mitchell finished with 10.
Cameron Lowe and Eddie Speller had 15 points each for Lewis-Palmer and Noah Ragsdale had 10. The Rangers close the regular season on Friday against Air Academy.