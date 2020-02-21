The Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball is taking some evidence of its potential into the postseason.
The Rangers (14-9, 9-5) started the season with a fresh slate after the graduation of their top seven scorers from last year’s undefeated Class 4A state championship squad, but coach Bill Benton still thought they had enough to compete with just about anyone. Whether his players believed as much was uncertain.
“You know when your mom tells you ‘You’re a handsome kid’ or ‘You’re the best kid,’ ... she has to say it, because she’s your mom. When I tell them, ‘We’re good enough, us is good enough,’ I’m not sure if they thought coach has to say that,” Benton said.
“We can play with anybody in the state when we’re us. We can lose to anybody in the state when we’re not.”
It’s hard to deny that after the Rangers handed the Indians (21-2, 12-2), the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference champions, just their second loss of the season 75-65, behind a balanced scoring effort from their bigs. Cheyenne Mountain won the first meeting by 16 roughly a month ago.
Eddie Speller Jr., a 6-foot-5 junior, posted a game-high 22 points, while the 6-foot-4 Cameron Lowe and 6-foot-7 Brady Jones added 21 and 18 points, respectively.
“We wanted to keep attacking them,” Speller said. “We had a height advantage on them, so we just kept pounding the paint.”
Benton’s belief in his squad was evident on the defensive end, as the Rangers played a straight up man-to-man despite the Indians boasting the state’s leading scorer in Javonte Johnson, who finished a frustrating night by fouling out with 18 points.
“Paxton (Crowell), I thought, did a great job on him,” Benton said before mentioning the help from Colin Westfall and Cade Curry.
“Us was good enough.”
Jaedn Harrison led Cheyenne Mountain with 21 points. Consecutive fast-break dunks from Harrison and Johnson gave the Indians a 53-51 lead with 6:30 to play after Johnson, a New Mexico signee, put down a 360, but the Rangers answered with a 17-5 run to open up a double-digit lead in the final minutes. A one-handed dunk from Jones off a feed from Westfall put the Rangers up 12 in the final minutes.
“He dished the ball to me, I was open and decided to throw it down,” Jones said.
“It was a nice sealer.”
That allowed Benton to get his five seniors — Curry, Crowell, Jake Babbitt, Kyle Berry and Dallin Strate — back out on the court to close out the Senior Night win after playing behind the loaded Class of 2019 for much of their prep careers.
“I’m so happy for them that they got to experience this,” Benton said.
Now, the Rangers will return to the postseason where they won’t be favorites to repeat, but they will go in knowing they can play with anyone.
“I think that (belief) it was always there,” Lowe said. “It just took some evidence.”