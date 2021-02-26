Three games out from a COVID-19 quarantine, and the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team was back in full force, full of energy and confidence as the Rangers faced one of their biggest tests of the season so far.
Friday night Lewis-Palmer was in control of its own destiny in a fierce battle with 5A/4A PPAC leader Rampart, ultimately handing the Rams their second league loss of the season in a 78-65 victory.
Senior Noah Ragsdale credits Wednesday’s snow day with the confidence and energy the Rangers brought to the court against Lewis-Palmer.
“We got to come together and get ready, go over the game plan and watch film, and that really built our confidence,” Ragsdale said. “Our energy was there the whole game, from our bench, the coaches, on the floor, off the floor, timeouts, energy was there the whole game.”
The Rangers can challenge for the league title and an automatic bid to the playoffs on Wednesday against Fountain-Fort Carson, the only other PPAC team that, like Lewis-Palmer, has just one league loss.
But don’t tell them that.
For Lewis-Palmer, the next game, no matter who they are facing, is the most important in this strange COVID-stricken season.
“This was the game where you’re like OK, third game coming off quarantine, down a point guard, all of those things, and for them to respond the way that they did, I’m just proud of them,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton. “But tomorrow is the most important game of our season, and we are starting to play that way and not just get up for the big games.”
While Lewis-Palmer is already looking forward to Saturday’s league game against Pine Creek, the Rangers no doubt earned some confidence Friday, holding Rampart, the second-highest scoring team in the state, to just 65 points.
Entering Friday’s game Rampart averaged nearly 86 points per game, but similar to Rampart’s other league loss to Liberty, early shooting troubles kept the Rams off balance.
Rampart’s Cole Bowen scored 14 of the Rams’ 21 points in the first quarter, but had just six in the remaining time as Lewis-Palmer continued to pressure.
“He was getting that rhythm, and we wanted to pick him up a little bit earlier and now let him find that rhythm,” Benton said. “But he’s good and he’s still going to hit those shots, but we wanted to at least not let him step into his shots or feel comfortable and come down with a full head of steam.”
Momentum swung in each direction through the first quarter with Lewis-Palmer taking a 22-21 lead after one, but the Rangers found a big spark in the second quarter to jump start their energetic performance.
Six-foot freshman Cohen Edmondson came in off the bench in the second quarter and sank back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a 3 from Cameron Lowe to give the Rangers an 11-point lead in the final two minutes.
But they weren’t done yet. In the waning seconds of the half Lowe pulled down a defensive rebound and sent a long pass to Ragsdale, who released a long 3-point shot with just 0.7 seconds left on the clock — and it was nothing but net.
“The fun piece is watching the joy of that moment, but then when we went in at halftime, they were ready to take care of business again, and that sign of maturity to have that mindset,” Benton said.
Lewis-Palmer used that momentum through the second half, leading by as much as 19 in the fourth quarter.
Four of Lewis-Palmer’s five starters finished in double figures, led by Eddie Speller with 22 points. Ragsdale had 20, Lowe scored 14 and Brady Jones finished with 12.
Bowen finished with 20 points for Rampart followed by Tyler Edward with 15.