Those around Mariah Evans describe her as a warrior -- a title she has earned after battling back from numerous injuries that would make most athletes ‘hang it up’.
But after over a decade of putting her body on the line, Evans now realizes the dangers associated with 'risking it all' for her sport.
At 7 years old she was paralyzed from the waist down.
A year later she was back on the soccer field.
As a high school volleyball star she played through a torn left hip labrum to lead the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team to a state title and undefeated season as the top-ranked program in the nation.
A month after returning from hip surgery she tore a muscle in her right hip -- and managed to lead the Rangers to a 25-4 season and a title-match appearance.
She headed to college with a pair of reconstructed labrum muscles competing as a true freshman on the North Carolina volleyball team, helping the Tar Heels to an ACC championship.
But ultimately it was a head injury that forced her off the volleyball court.
“My heart broke that day and it felt like I lost a part of myself,” Mariah wrote in an editorial. “The thing that gave my purpose in life was seamlessly ripped away from me.”
Now a senior majoring in journalism at UNC, Evans hopes her story will inform other athletes -- especially female athletes -- of the dangers associated with head injuries.
Monday she released a ‘Clean Slate’ editorial for UNCUT, a student-athlete storytelling platform in Chapel Hill, chronicling her career.
“Athletes are trained to push through the pain, that’s just our mentality," Evans said. "But I want to get across that your sport isn’t the end all be all. I feel I’m a good example of someone who can push through the pain, but at the same time, there’s more life-long consequences than you think about when you’re a freshman in college.”
UNCUT is proud to present our newest Clean Slate by the phenomenal Mariah Evans. A story about having two concussions to becoming assistant coach and everything in between. Check it out: https://t.co/ycqbIwRTjl pic.twitter.com/3XQheWBTro— UNCUT (@uncut_ch) January 27, 2020
...
She remembers the incident clearly.
Though moments in the weeks and months that followed were fuzzy as she suffered symptoms from a traumatic brain injury.
On August 10, 2017, Evans was working through defensive drills with the UNC volleyball team.
“I was diving for a ball, and as it bounced off the floor I looked down while diving toward it," Evans said. "It bounced up and hit me in the right eye.”
Her eye started watering and she remembers feeling a really bad headache.
“I just thought, ‘I got my bell rung,’” Evans said. “I knew this isn’t good, but I’ve had concussions before, I’ll be fine.”
What followed was weeks of team concussion protocol and Evans attempting to get back onto the court.
“I did what every college athlete does and I lied about my symptoms,” Evans said. “I said I was fine because I wanted to play.”
...
Not long after suffering her first concussion Evans suffered another hit to the head, which sparked a slew of symptoms which she still deals with now.
It started with a twitch in her eyes. Her twitch progressed to frequent episodes of nausea, dizziness and her eyes fluttering uncontrollably.
“It’s really hard when your kids are in college,” said Mariah’s mom Jennifer. “I had to walk a fine line of giving her respect in knowing that she was doing what she needed to do. I know she didn’t want to worry me, but from across the country I knew she wasn’t fine, but I had to respect her as a young adult and not freak out.”
Her episodes soon worsened to full-body convulsions.
“It escalated to where my chest would start spasming, tightening and I couldn’t breathe during the episodes,” Evans said.
“My face would turn blue. I couldn’t get oxygen out. My eyes would roll back and I would lose control, but I could hear everything that was going on around me.”
An EEG came back negative for a neurological issue and doctors noticed her heart rate would spike to over 180 beats per minute before an episode would begin.
“That was the only explanation they had,” Evans said. “They didn’t really give me a ton of guidance.”
But despite the seizures that would occur 4-5 times a day, Evans was still convinced she could play.
“I remember thinking, this isn’t going to stop me,” she said. “I’ve had other health problems before. I’m going to be back on the court.”
...
After months of dealing with multiple daily seizures her doctors prescribed medication to cap her heart rate, which decreased their frequency to about once per day.
She was still searching for answers, though, and saw a neurologist at a Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ.
She wanted a yes or no answer -- can she still play.
“Everyone was telling me it wasn’t worth it. But I couldn’t give it up. I worked for it my whole life, and I couldn’t be the one who said I was giving up,” Evans said.
“The doctor told me, ‘You will never be a college athlete again.’”
Mariah was forced to medically retire.
She kept her scholarship and remained with the volleyball team, though, taking on a role as an undergraduate assistant.
“It was nice, but pretty hard to be there, especially the first year,” Evans said. “It’s still hard sometimes, when I go to practices sometimes I would just want to cry.”
...
When she was 7 years old Mariah, a little league soccer star, contracted viral myositis, a condition in which her immune system attacked her body and damages muscle fibers instead of attacking the viral infection.
“Your daughter may die,” Todd Evans remembers doctors telling him. “It still makes me emotional thinking about it.”
She spent weeks in the hospital undergoing tests and treatment for the rare infection. Due to the damage caused by the myositis, Evans was put in a wheelchair and had to relearn how to walk at seven years old.
“Once they diagnosed me they said they don’t know if I would ever walk again,” said Mariah, who was paralyzed from the waist down for seven-eight months. “I went to physical therapy every day and I could eventually move my toes, and then my feet and finally my legs. It was like teaching a toddler how to walk.”
In the months she was confined to a wheelchair Evans drew inspiration from the U.S. women’s soccer team.
“I think that is what made her so tough,” Todd said.
Years later she found her true passion -- volleyball.
After committing to UNC as a sophomore, Evans underwent two major hip surgeries through her junior and senior years after tearing her right and left labrums.
Mariah’s brother Ty, a two-time state champion with Palmer Ridge football and a red shirt freshman on the NC State football team, said his sister has always had a competitive edge that taught him what it takes to be a successful athlete.
“She is just that kind of person that whatever goals she has she is going to do whatever she has to do until she’s reached them,” Ty said. “I would always see her train and put her body through hell, but then she would win state championships, and get the accolades and a full-ride scholarship, and that’s when you realize that these things pay off.”
As a freshman setter at UNC she appeared in all 33 matches and in 122 of 125 sets, finishing seventh all-time among Tar Heel freshmen with 503 assists.
...
Now Evans hopes her story inspires others to put their health first.
“I always put my sport in front of everything, and now I’m dealing with the repercussions,” Evans said. “I hope that athletes see this and say, these are serious problems and my health is more important than my sport.”
Jennifer also hopes that parents and coaches begin to keep health and competitiveness in perspective.
“It’s obvious when a kid sprains an ankle, but when they’re hit in the head there’s no way to determine how injured they really are,” said Jennifer, a former volleyball player and coach. “This experience has changed my perspective 1,000%. We want our kids to be tough and to be able to play through things, but when it comes to matters in the brain, you have to be your child’s advocate.”
Mariah moved in with Ty in Raleigh for her final semester to help manage her seizures, which she still experiences once every few weeks.
“My whole life has changed for this,” Mariah said. “I hope my story can help a little bit to make people realize what can happen with concussions and sports -- especially female athletes. Female athletes are at a lot of risk and people aren’t recognizing what is happening.”
Read Mariah Evans’ editorial on UNCUT here.