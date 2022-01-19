The goal is 80 shots.
St. Mary's boys' basketball coach Jim Masterson likes to run an offense often-used and executed many years ago by Paul Westhead — you know, the one with the NBA titles who installed a plan of transition and speed. His team, off a COVID-19 hiatus, topped Manitou Springs, 72-53 Wednesday to move the Pirates to 10-1.
The win came on the heels of the first game the plan didn't work — a 70-64 loss to Centauri, a team that's also top-five in CHSAA's 3A rankings.
"We played a lot better defense (tonight)," senior Sam Howery said. "I think we forced them into far more turnovers and got more rebounds, too."
The final count for forced turnovers, according to the eye of Masterson, was 31 for the Mustangs.
His team, along with wanting to run fast offensively, plays a press defense. There are four variations they've installed, and all four were showcased in the win.
The goal of the press for the Pirates is to create turnovers. Giving up an open 3-pointer isn't ideal, but it plays right back into St. Mary's hands — the quicker an opposing team gets a shot up, the sooner a rebound and transition attempt can happen.
Manitou was able to create several open looks in the first quarter, leading to a four-point lead after eight minutes. The following two quarters, the Pirates scored a combined 50 to pull ahead for good.
Howery finished with a team-high 23 points in the win, while fellow senior, Cyrus Hernandez had 14. The two combined for 25 of the team's 50 points in the middle stanzas.
Along with the scoring, Howery showed his own attempt at speeding the game up. He flashed behind-the-back passes, no-look passes and even a baby hook that fell right into a teammate's hands over a defender.
Masterson follows what he refers to as the Red Auerbach principle: if the pass gets there, it doesn't matter how.
"If we walk the ball up the floor like most Colorado teams, we'll get somewhere between 50 and 60 shots," Masterson said. "We think that if you run and trap all game, unlike many Colorado teams, you can play as fast as possible.
"We have guys who've been in the system for four years and they know it."
Four of the five Pirates starters Wednesday were seniors — junior Dillon Barrett being the exception.
Sterling recently took over the top spot in 3A — a crown the Pirates had for several weeks.
Howery's younger brother, Max, is out for the year with a knee injury, but the team is largely intact outside of his absence.
A COVID-19 delay was crossed off the list and so was winter break's intermission. Now, the Pirates can sail along through the meat of their league schedule.
If Masterson has his way, they'll have quite the tail wind, too.