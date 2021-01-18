The sound of rhythmic dribbling and quiet chatter bounced off the green bleachers at St. Mary’s High School on Monday as Kyle Burkett, son of longtime coach Mike Burkett, ushered in the start of the 2021 season, and a new era of St. Mary’s girls’ basketball.
Monday’s practice marked the official start of Kyle Burkett’s head coaching tenure, taking over a program molded by his father for the past 21 seasons.
They're big shoes to fill. Mike Burkett's 419 wins places him among the top 10 girls' basketball coaches in Colorado history. But Burkett takes on his new role with 15 years of experience as an assistant with the program, helping to implement the high-scoring, fast-paced Pirate basketball that has dominated Class 3A in recent years.
In his first season at the helm Burkett has been tasked to not only navigate through “inconsistent” COVID regulations, but also organize a new starting lineup after graduating four starters and a talented senior class.
And without usual summer workouts due to the pandemic, Burkett says his team enters the first week of practice searching for its identity.
“There’s a lot of excitement and the girls are ready to go, but there’s a lot of unknowns at this point,” Burkett said. “We don’t really know who we are as a team yet because we lost everything during the summer, and I don’t know how I am without my dad yet, but we are working to get there and I think we are making some pretty good strides.”
Despite those unknowns, St. Mary’s debuted at No. 8 in the Colorado High School Activities Association preseason coaches poll, receiving three first-place votes.
“At the end of the day, there’s high expectations for St. Mary’s basketball,” Burkett said. “We’ve addressed the legacy and they know the girls who came before them have put in the effort to make this team and this program as good as it could possibly be, and there are expectations to treat it just as seriously as they did.”
Junior Ellie Hartman enters the season as the team’s only returning starter. She averaged 7.4 points and three rebounds last year, and will take on a larger leadership role on the team, along with a few seniors who have stepped up in the offseason.
"This year is like no other year for every team,” Hartman said. “I think the teams that can adapt to the changes and overcome the difficulties will be successful and I know coach Kyle stresses the importance of mental toughness and I think as a team we need to come together and worry about what we can control and just play the game.”
A year ago, Hartman and the Pirates were stationed atop the Class 3A girls’ basketball rankings, eager for a chance to claim a third straight state title.
But as we have all learned, a lot can change in a year. St. Mary’s didn’t get the ending it wanted in 2020 as CHSAA was forced to cancel the state semifinal and championship games due to COVID-19 shutdowns in Denver.
And despite some unfinished business, it’s a different team and a different feel for Hartman.
“I think it’s easy to dwell on the past and what happened last year,” Hartman said, “but at the same time this is a different team and even though we didn’t end the way we had hoped last year I think it’s time to move on and play this year with this new team in a different way.”
That new team will likely feature large contributions from the freshman class, specifically Maeve Salveson and Emerson Kutz.
“Usually freshmen come in and relegate themselves in a pecking order, they don’t want to be the focal point,” Burkett said. “But it’s going to be important that they do this year because we are going to rely on them heavily.”
Burkett remembers just one season in his tenure where the Pirates debuted basically a new team due to graduation — and they still won 16 games.
“You’ve got to figure out what their flow is and how they are going to jell. What we did last year is not necessarily going to work with this group so being able to find that,” Burkett said. “But at the end of the day, St. Mary’s basketball is rich in tradition and who am I to change it?”