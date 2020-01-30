Ice Hockey: Coronado at Rampart at Honnen Ice Arena, Friday, 9 p.m.
Rampart is in second place in the Apex Ice Hockey League behind a dominant, undefeated Doherty team. The Rams have a 4-3 in-league record and face Coronado, which has a 3-4 league record . While it’s unlikely that anyone catches the Spartans, the Rams are effectively in a three-way race with the Cougars and Palmer Terrors. With a month left to play, every league game counts.
Girls’ Basketball: Elbert at Colorado Springs School, Saturday, 7 p.m.
The Colorado Springs School Kodiaks are dominating opponents this season. They haven’t lost since their first game of the year back in early December. They have a big test Saturday, however. The Kodiaks, 9-1 overall, host 10-1 Elbert. The Bulldogs' lone loss on the season came in early January. Senior Sarina Mansour leads Colorado Springs School with 11.4 points per game.
Boys’ Basketball: Colorado Springs Christian at St. Mary’s, Saturday, 7 p.m.
While the St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team has gotten the better of rival Colorado Springs Christian in recent years, the boys’ team hasn’t beaten the Lions since 2015, the latter’s only loss in a state championship-clinching season. This year seems like it could be the year the Pirates break through, with the Lions at 5-6 overall and 1-3 in the Tri-Peaks League. The Pirates by contrast are 10-3 and 4-2 in league. Sam Howery leads St. Mary’s with 21.9 points per game. The Lions are led by Caleb Stockton, who averages 18.1 points per game.
Girls’ Basketball: Widefield at Woodland Park, Monday, 7 p.m.
Both the Widefield Gladiators and the Woodland Park Panthers are having seasons to forget at 4-11 overall. Widefield has a lot of momentum heading into this contest as the Glads have won three-straight. Woodland Park has a tough test at Sierra Friday before hosting Widefield Monday. Both games serve as an opportunity for the Panthers to bounce back from a two-game skid. Sarah Iskra leads the Panthers with 12.5 points per game while Lilani Krause leads Widefield with 13.5.
Wrestling: Discovery Canyon at Cheyenne Mountain, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain is On the Mat Wrestling’s sixth-ranked team in Class 4A. That’s due in part to the talent on Cheyenne Mountain’s roster, particularly in the higher weight classes. Billy Maddox and Jake Boley are both ranked fourth at the 182 and 220 weight classes, respectively. Nick Gagliardi is the top-ranked wrestler in Class 4A at 195.