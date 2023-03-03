Peyton basketball players may be banned from physical education classes for the foreseeable future.

The day before the Panthers’ 45-42 loss to Ignacio, freshman guard Michael Perry broke his ankle while participating. In turn, the 2-3 zone of the visitors — a system Peyton has struggled against all year — paid even more dividends.

A 6-foot-5 junior in Gabe Cox playing the middle spot of the zone, and effectively eliminating the free-throw line jumper with his length didn’t help matters.

“We needed to do more against the zone, but sometimes it just isn't there,” senior Logan Nickell said. "It seemed like the one shot we needed never went in. We needed that one shot to really get us going, but it never happened."

For stretches through the first quarter, the issues weren’t as pronounced as the Panthers sprinted to a 16-8 lead after eight minutes.

The final minutes of the second half, in which Ignacio went on a run to take its first lead of the quarter, saw the Bobcats suffocate the Panthers on defense and ride offensive boards to additional chances and points.

“The zone has been a weird kryptonite for us all year, and we got the looks tonight, but they didn't go in,” coach Cody Schroeder said. "We've played plenty of quality bigs this year, but he forced us to settle a lot. We were forced to play on our heels too much in that second half."

And still, the Panthers were down just three entering the final possession with a play drawn up for a Nickell 3-pointer in the corner.

The Ignacio defense cut the plan off but allowed the senior to find an opening at the top of the key. His heave at the buzzer had the length and accuracy but rimmed in and out as Nickell dropped to the floor in defeat.

"Logan is my best player and there's no one I'd rather have take that shot. I'll always live and die with him, sometimes life just doesn't go your way," Schroeder said.