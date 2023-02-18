Katey Valdez made her father Michael a promise after falling just short of a state title as a freshman.

Trials, nationals and the high school season were all about her commitment to the man who got her into the sport — a dedication that paid off on Saturday with a 100-pound title in extra time, 9-7, at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships over Adams City freshman, Phoebe Gutierrez.

Running through the stands, and waves of awaiting wrestlers to finally get her winning hug, was worth the hours.

"I did it all for my dad, I promised him I'd take it this year," Valdez said. "That was my only motivation, and when I finally got that hug he was crying. I couldn't believe it."

Right after her third-place finish last season, Valdez headed straight into freestyle season.

The sophomore wrestles every day of the year, and her siblings and father have been the inspiration to avoid burnout. They've all helped grow her love for the sport — her sister's fifth-place finish and father's third-place finish in his own career fueling her desire for a win even more.

"My whole family wrestled and it's been constant wrestling," Valdez said. "It's so fun, but I'm not even close to being done. I have trials in Fargo right after this, and then I want to win and take a junior title."

Valdez joins Sarah Savidge as the school's pair of winners in its short history of sanctioned girls' wrestling.

If she has it her way, there will be two more trophies from CHSAA and far more from outside the organization when she hangs her shoes up for good.

Gutierrez took a quick, 2-0 lead over Valdez before the latter fought back in the extra-time win. Tell coach Sam Martinez she can't accomplish the lofting goals she has set, and he'll just laugh.

"She's a seasoned wrestler and this is what she does," Martinez said. "I knew she could bounce back and fight through that adversity. Whatever it takes, I know she will come through."