PUEBLO — In their biggest football game of the year on the state's biggest stage, the Palmer Ridge Bears found themselves in a rut.

Their offense wasn't exactly explosive, highlighted by an interception and a couple of stalled drives. Their opponent was within striking distance, thanks to an impressive touchdown run by their star running back. In other words, momentum wasn't in their favor.

Then, Kaden Dudley stepped in.

The junior receiver caught touchdown passes of 87 and 81 yards late in the first half to help lift the No. 4 Bears in a 35-13 win Saturday afternoon over No. 2 Pueblo South to capture their third straight Class 3A championship at CSU-Pueblo's Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in front of several thousand fans. The win concluded a dominant all-around performance before Palmer Ridge moves up a classification next season.

Junior quarterback and Colorado State commit Luke McAllister was named the game's MVP after he completed 9 of 18 passes for 290 yards and four TDs. He and the other Bears (12-2) posed for pictures with big smiles on their faces and three fingers raised in the air.

The crowd started chanting "Three-peat! Three-peat!" well before the final buzzer sounded despite not scoring in the fourth quarter. And Bears coach Tom Pulford received yet another Gatorade bath as his players again ruled the Pueblo football stadium.

"It feels amazing," Palmer Ridge junior Cameron Jones said. "I never had a better feeling in my life."

For a while, it looked like it was going to be a back-and-forth fight.

The game was tied 7-7 about midway through the second quarter before Dudley made those monster plays. His first TD — an 87-yarder from McAllister — was perhaps the most impressive as he fought off two defenders to pull down essentially a 50/50 ball at midfield before he raced toward the end zone.

"It was one of those plays where I had to make it for the team, so we could get back rolling," Dudley said. "When I came down with it, my mind was going crazy. I didn't really know what to think. It changed the pace of the game. It got us back on our feet, it got us back rolling and it just gave us a little more hope."

What was McAllister's reaction?

"All props to Kaden," the quarterback said. "He saved me, he saved me."

Moments earlier, McAllister threw an interception that nearly led to a score by Pueblo South (12-2) but the Bears defense came up with a goal-line stand punctuated by a big sack by Jones to end the drive. Palmer Ridge went on to take a 21-7 halftime lead and score 21 unanswered points.

Other standouts include senior running back Raef Ruel (26 carries, 143 yards, one TD), while junior Marcellus Reed pulled down an interception and caught a 53-yard score. Meanwhile, Deuce Roberson — the state's all-time record holder in receiving yards — had an uncharacteristic game but still caught 28-yard TD to wrap up a stellar prep career.

Despite a day's worth of big plays, it was Dudley who stole the show.

"He has made big plays throughout the season and today was no exception," said Pulford, the Bears coach. "He's a dynamic playmaker and a great young man."