For Discovery Canyon senior Julia Thomas, the state swim meet is akin to a mini vacation. It's the only meet of the high school season she gets to travel with the team and stay in a hotel. She gets to watch movies, eat food, and spend quality time with her friends before she dominates in the pool.

Thomas took home three state titles Saturday at the 3A state meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. She won two individual titles in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles and one as part of relay in the 200 yard freestyle alongside Thunder sophomore Anna Clayton, freshman Reyna Halleen, and senior Zoe Suhajda. Thomas also took third place in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Suhajda, senior Tessa Halleen, and sophomore Madison Wagner.

Thomas set personal bests in each of those three events, a feat several members of the Thunder swim team accomplished she said.

Thomas took the gold in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events last year. Somewhere between the support she receives from her team and community, the stakes of the state meet and the rush she feels when seeing a competitor in the lane next to her, something clicks for Thomas at state.

"Both last year and this year have been probably the most fun meets I've ever attended and been to because of all the support I get from my teammates, my coaches and my family it's really incredible," she said. "Since this is my senior year I'm definitely going to miss it a lot and miss my team and my coaches but I do think we really went out with a bang today."

The Thunder finished second in team rankings Saturday behind Evergreen. Other area teams that participated include Woodland Park which placed 18th, St. Mary's (20th), Manitou Springs (22nd) and Fountain Valley (23rd).

The finish means a lot to Thomas who is proud to be a member of a Discovery Canyon community that she says incredibly supportive and caring.

"I have gotten so close to the people there and we've had so much fun. It's just a really great community," she said.

Thomas has yet to decide on a college or university to attend, but she would like to continue her swimming career wherever she lands.