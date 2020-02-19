MANITOU SPRINGS — There was quite a celebration after Manitou Springs beat The Vanguard School, 62-57 in overtime Wednesday night to secure the program’s first outright league title since the formation of the Tri-Peaks League, but Mustang senior Joey Allen didn’t have the energy to participate.
After the clock ran out on the Coursers, a bucket hat-wearing Mustang student section was waiting to swarm their new league champs, or those who felt up to it.
“I didn’t even have the energy to cheer, but just watching my teammates run around with all my friends is great,” Allen said.
Allen used his energy keeping the Mustangs alive.
A thunderous, right-handed dunk by Dominique Clifford over an ambitious Mustang defender sparked a run that had the Coursers up 21-9 early in the second quarter, but Manitou Springs tied it by 29 at halftime after scoring 20 points, on five 3-pointers, in the final 5:25 of the half.
“We haven’t been down like that too much throughout the year, so just seeing them stick their nose in and compete was fun to watch,” Manitou Springs coach Brian Vecchio said.
Allen was responsible for 11 of those points and three of those triples.
When the Coursers took a timeout with the game tied at 50 and 23.5 seconds to play, Allen came up with a help-side block on Clifford, the Colorado signee and Coursers star, to send it to overtime.
In overtime, he scored seven more points to finish with 21, including a deep 3-pointer. His fifth triple of the night put the Mustangs up six with about a minute to play.
“I didn’t even know the score. I just was feeling it and took the shot,” Allen said.
Clifford scored 19 points for Vanguard, while Ryan Lair-Douchinsky added 15.
“We just wanted to make him play in the crowd,” Vecchio said of the approach defending Clifford, who entered averaging 27.4 points per game.
The Mustangs led 48-40 early in the fourth quarter, but Vanguard closed the game on a 10-2 run behind two triples from Lair-Douchinsky and a pair of scores from Clifford.
Isaiah Thomas added 20 points for the Mustangs, while Caleb Allen added 10 in a confidence-boosting win for Manitou Springs as they head into the postseason with a 16-3 record and 12-0 mark in league play.
“Now we know that if we play well and smart that we can do anything we want,” Allen said.
The 5-foot-9 senior is a big reason the Mustangs will enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak.
“He’s been our leader. He’s been our go-to guy all season,” Vecchio said. “He never runs out of energy. He’ll play his heart out for you, and he’s a great kid. I’m glad for him to show up in a game like that.”