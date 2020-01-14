The Vanguard School’s boys’ basketball team went to its leader with a 30-plus game Tri-Peaks League winning streak on the line Tuesday at St. Mary’s.
Not senior Nique Clifford, the Colorado signee who entered as the state’s leading scorer, but classmate Joe Padilla.
“What can I say about Padilla,” Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said. “He is our leader. Nique’s the best player in the state, but Joe’s our leader.”
On an uncharacteristically cold night for Clifford, Padilla scored the Coursers’ final seven points to help the visitors to a 64-62 win over the Pirates after Luke Stockelman’s attempt to force overtime rimmed out at the buzzer.
St. Mary's girls' basketball player Josephine Howery laughs with her friends before the start of a 3A boys' Tri-Peaks basketball game between St. Mary's and Vanguard on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Mary's High School (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Vanguard's Nique Clifford (10) shoots the ball while a St. Mary's defender attempts to block during a 3A boys' Tri-Peaks basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Mary's High School (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
St. Mary's Bert Muehlbauer and Vanguard's Guillermo Morales reach for a rebound during a 3A boys' Tri-Peaks basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Mary's High School (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The St. Mary's student section holds up 'two' for luck as a player shoots two free throws in the fourth quarter of a 3A Tri-Peaks basketball game against Vanguard on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Mary's High School. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Vangaurd's Joe Padilla shoots the eventual game-clinching free-throw late in a 3A Tri-Peaks basketball game against St. Mary's on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Mary's High School. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
After trailing by 15 to start the second half, St. Mary’s used a 10-0 run in the final few minutes to tie things at 57 on an Andon Mindrup free throw.
On the other end, Clifford got into the paint, drew a couple of defenders and kicked to Padilla who knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner, his seventh of the game.
“He’s an unselfish player. He always looks for the open guy. He’s not that D-I player who’s like ‘I’m the best. I’m going to shoot everything,’” Padilla said of Clifford.
“He’s an all-around player.”
From there, Padilla made four straight free throws, the first of which bounced off the back iron and hung in the air before dropping through the net.
“I’m confident, so I was like ‘That’s shooter’s touch,’” Padilla said, shutting down others’ claims of luck.
Padilla’s final free throw increased the Coursers’ lead to six with 15 seconds to play, which almost wasn’t enough as St. Mary’s sophomore Sam Howery completed a four-point play, giving him 29 points on the night.
“I love seeing great players, even if it’s against us,” Wetters said. “He’s for sure somebody that’s come up really quick.”
Padilla finished with 28, while junior Ryan Lair-Douchinsky hit four 3-pointers and added 18 points.
“Ryan showed out for us,” Padilla said.
Clifford finished without a 3-pointer and scored eight of his 13 points in the first quarter.
“I didn’t play well at all. I had a lot of stupid turnovers. I couldn’t buy a bucket, but my teammates stepped up, which is huge,” Clifford said after his lowest-scoring game of the season. “We definitely needed that.”
Clifford’s big first quarter helped the Coursers climb out of an early 11-2 hole, as RayShawn Dearmon, who finished with 17, and Howery got the Pirates off to a fast start. He finished a lob to bring the Coursers within two before Padilla’s second 3, from right in front of the Pirates’ student section, gave the visitors a lead they would never relinquish, despite the late tie.
“He’s not afraid of anything,” Wetters said of Padilla. “He takes on any challenge.”
Padilla will carry that disposition into the future. He’s thought about trying to play college basketball, but the 6-foot-2 guard was headed home to work on his application to West Point.
“We’ll see what happens,” Padilla said.
Wherever it's basic training or college basketball, his voice will be heard.
“I’m more the vocal leader than anything,” Padilla said. “Nique’s more of the silent leader.”