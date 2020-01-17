The first career bucket in a varsity basketball game is a memorable moment for most high school athletes.
Cheyenne Mountain senior Javonte Johnson isn’t most prep basketball players.
“I have no clue, honestly,” Johnson answered when asked how he scored his first — and only — bucket in his varsity debut as a freshman against Glenwood Springs on Dec. 1, 2016.
“I think it was a layup or something.”
In fairness, there have been roughly 700 buckets since.
After scoring a career-best 50 points in a win over Discovery Canyon on Wednesday, Johnson took over Gus Nehme’s spot atop Cheyenne Mountain’s career scoring list. On Friday, he added 34 points to his total, giving him 1,405 for his career, in a 93-75 win over Palmer Ridge.
“It means a lot. Anything involved with history is really big,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t just me. It was also my coaches and teammates.”
Nehme, who went on to play at Farleigh Dickinson and established a pro career in the Middle East, was on hand Friday to watch and was hardly surprised when his former subject surpassed him.
“We grew up together,” Nehme said. “Javonte has been in our club basketball program for awhile. I trained him growing up. It’s more of a big brother, little brother feeling than just knowing about him.”
Nehme and Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald recognized Johnson’s potential early and say he’s only gotten better.
“As a freshman, he was still really good coming in,” Fitzgerald said. “We just weren’t very good when he was a freshman, so he was kind of put in a position where he had to do probably more than he was ready to do obviously at 14 years old. He’s just done a really good job of every year in the off-season getting better and better.”
As a senior, his workouts are focused on increasing his court vision and athleticism, as the coaches at New Mexico, where he’s signed to play next year, want him initiating the offense as a combo guard. Fitzgerald added that the 6-foot-6 guard refined his jump shot over the summer heading into his senior year. Johnson showcased both his athleticism and his range Friday. His first points came on a two-handed slam that gave Cheyenne Mountain an early 10-9 lead. He helped Cheyenne Mountain extend the lead to double digits in the second quarter with two more dunks and consecutive 3-pointers that made it 41-27.
“Right after I hit the back-to-back 3s, that’s when the energy in the gym started to get going,” Johnson said.
He kept the energy up with an alley-oop finish and one-handed dunk in the second half, leaving Nehme little doubt whether Johnson has the tools to succeed at the next level and beyond.
“Absolutely,” he answered. “If he keeps his mind right and just stays humble and gives the glory to God, there’s no question he’ll be on that same path.”
Johnson’s humility was also on display Friday. His five dunks were some of the most exciting plays of the night, but he didn’t celebrate any as hard as he did teammate Jaedn Harrison’s slam just before halftime.
“I think that just speaks to how he is as a teammate and as a person,” Fitzgerald said.
Maybe that’s why he struggles to remember the bucket that started the most productive scoring career of any Cheyenne Mountain basketball player.
“End of the day, I’m not really worried about (scoring),” Johnson said. “I’m just worried about winning.”