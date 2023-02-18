“He’s breaking right now,” one fan of Mead Sophomore Leister Bowling said of Falcon’s Javani Majoor on Saturday night during the Colorado High School Activities Association's 4A 157-pound weight class state final.

The fan was wrong. Majoor was done breaking. He broke in the semifinals of last year’s 4A state tournament. He broke his first match of the season. Now, he was done breaking for the season.

“That was my first match getting all the jitters out and the rest of the season something switched and I was like, ‘I can’t lose anymore I need to come out and dominate everybody. I need to put my name on the map,’ “ Majoor said.

Majoor was true to his word. He overcame a 2-2 tie with an escape and held Bowling scoreless for more than a minute to become the first wrestling state champion Falcon has had more than 30 years.

Falcon coach Robert Lovato was one of several coaches honored at the event for multiple decades of coaching. Lovato has spent 32 years coaching in District 49 and 25. At Falcon High School Majoor’s accomplishment was the icing on the cake of a great night. The feat brought him near tears.

“It’s amazing, I’m speechless. We’ve waited a long time. We missed it last year and a couple years. We knew going into the season that we would have a state champ and Javani has just been nothing but a champion in the room off and on,” Lovata said. “He just continues to push and push. … He doesn’t stop. Tomorrow, guest what? He’ll be ready to go the first hour of Greco. That’s what it takes.”

Coach Lovato’s words rang true. Despite winning the title, Majoor wasn’t satisfied with how close it was.

“I wanted to end it in a dominant fashion, but somethings just happen the way it happens. God makes it happen for a reason the way it does. I wanted to show my dominance out there," Majoor said.

He wants to show his dominance for his grandfather and his uncle.

“My grandpa wrestled, he got me into wrestling and then my uncle passed away when I was younger. So I wrestle for both of them. He died of suicide,” Majoor said.

Majoor told his grandfather that he wanted to make his name known. Now, his name will forever be in the rafters at Falcon.