The cheers for Jared Volcic during the championship round of the Class 4A Region 4 wrestling tournament Saturday at Mesa Ridge transitioned seamlessly into cheers for Matthew Moore with good reason.
For one, Volcic’s third-period pin of Pueblo County’s Gavin Howes secured the Grizzlies’ first regional title in program history. Mesa Ridge led the Hornets 224.5-220 heading into the match.
“I couldn’t let that get into my mind, because I just had to wrestle my match,” Volcic said.
After the referee slapped the mat to signal his win, Volcic took a moment to appreciate what he had just done after scoring a team-high 30 points on the weekend.
“It felt so good,” the senior said. “Just being out here with my family and all of my teammates, it’s just the best feeling ever.”
After a brief introduction, it was Moore’s turn. With the Mesa Ridge crowd still buzzing, the freshman made quick work of Vista Ridge’s Jaleen Young. Including a 22-second pin in the final, Moore spent a total of 106 seconds on the mat, winning the championship with three pins and producing 28 points for the team. Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said it’s rare to see a freshman take the fight to his opponents, especially as a heavyweight.
“A lot of it I have to credit to my coaches and parents for bringing me up the way they did,” Moore said. “They raised me nice and tough so I can go out and do what I want to do.”
The Grizzlies' reason to celebrate continued even after the championship matches.
Senior Isaiah Brown rebounded from a 4-3 defeat in a third-place match and won a challenge match to qualify after taking fourth at 152.
“He’s a great wrestler,” Braaten said. “It was just a really tough weight. I was real proud of him today and how he wrestled.”
Brown was the last of 11 Grizzlies to qualify for state, a best for the program.
“I’m happy where we’re at,” Braaten said. “We really wrestled well today.”
While the Grizzlies’ team title wasn’t official until Volcic’s win, Landon Beeson and Kenneth Guinn kept the hosts on top of the standings by winning the championship matches at 132 and 170, respectively.
“That gave me a little bit of breathing room,” Braaten said.
Now, it’s on to state where Volcic and Moore, both with just one loss this season, will look for more success.
“State title for sure,” Volcic said of his goals for next weekend.
“That’s what I’ve been working for all four years.”
Moore’s only loss, a 4-0 decision, came to Pueblo East’s Andy Garcia. The Eagle senior is looking for a fourth straight state championship, but Braaten noted Moore has grown a bunch since their meeting early this season.
“I’m going to see what I can do,” the freshman said.
After combining to score more than a fifth of the Grizzlies’ 240.5 points, the pair has already done quite a bit for Mesa Ridge. Pueblo County stayed on 220 points, good for second, while Discovery Canyon finished third with 175.5 behind regional champions Dominic Hargrove (126) and Tanner Sukle (160). Lewis-Palmer finished 2.5 points behind the Thunder in fourth with Isiah Blackmon (106) and Cole Stephenson (138) winning their brackets.
The day, however, belonged to Mesa Ridge.
“We had a lot of fun getting to wrestle in our own gym, in front of our own fans,” Braaten said. “It was a great day.”