Izzy Starck is always on the move.

The Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year, Gazette Peak Performer of the Year, and former Rampart star volleyball player is moving to Florida for her senior year of high school, getting ready to meet and compete with new teammates.

Starck was there for about a week, she said, before coming back to Colorado Springs to train to potentially play with USA Volleyball's Under 19 team in the 2023 FIVB world championship Aug. 1-11 in Osijek, Croatia, and Szeged, Hungary.

In a way, her practices mirror her life.

Starck was among a group of 19 girls at the Olympic Training Center Wednesday, vying to make the U19 squad that will represent the U.S. in the world championship. The seasoned setter ran all over the court, setting up spikes for her teammates.

She worked from every angle, running back-court, cross court, dropping to her knees, creating sets in front of and behind her, moving between the two drills set up for other players.

"What stands out with this is everyone is working hard here and everyone wants to be here, and it's just such an inviting community right when you come in here," she said.

Jamie Morrison, the head coach of USA Volleyball's U19 girls national team, said Starck plays with "kind fierceness, in that she's not in anyone's face, but she's going to compete to her fullest potential as one of the best setters in the country and perhaps the world."

Starck and the other girls trying out have been at the training center since the beginning of the week and will know the official 12-person team roster by midday Thursday. Come Saturday, the team will head out for the competition.

"Seeing the broad spectrum of the competition overseas is something I want to experience," Starck said. "I love being challenged, and I would be challenged once I go overseas, to play the best in the world other than just the best in Pan America. So just the chance and opportunity to represent the country over that big of a scale would just be a dream come true for me."

Starck remains a strong candidate to be selected. She was on the U19 team this year and helped the United States capture gold in the 2023 girls U19 Pan American Cup with a 3-0 win over Mexico — 25-8, 25-18, 25-18 — back in May. She recorded 47 sets in the contest along with two blocks.

It was the second consecutive Pan American Cup win for the United States. Starck was a part of the 2022 golden squad, as well. This year, the United States gets to compete in the biennial world championship.

Volleyball comes naturally to Starck as it's in her blood. Her sister Anjelina Starck plays Division I volleyball at Penn State, where Izzy is committed to play. The two won a Colorado state championship at Rampart in 2021 and they are the only two players in school history to receive the prestigious Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year award.

But they both get their skills from their parents. Starck's father played as a pin hitter for Ball State, and her mother was a middle blocker at Texas. Mom also had the opportunity to represent the United States as part of the U.S. Junior National Team in 1989 and 1990 before going on to play the sport professionally.

"My mom actually stayed here when she was younger, so she was like, 'Might be the same as mine.' It's been redone, obviously, because it's been a little bit but it's just kind of full circle — that she got to do it, and then I get to come in and do what she did. It makes her proud," Starck said.

Beyond the world championship, her senior season in Florida and upcoming collegiate career at Penn State, Starck eyes playing for the United States in the Olympics. While the 2024 Olympics in Paris are just one year away, if Starck were to accomplish her goal, she would likely play in 2028 or later.

"I've been playing since I was 6 years old, and being that young, I've always had these big goals. I want to play in the Olympics so each step I can take there, whether I'm on a roster or not ... would just mean the world to me and continue to get me to that spot."