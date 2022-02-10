The Buckley sisters love one another, but they also love beating each other.
Last year, Maggie, who then graduated from Rampart High School in Colorado Springs, had the first laugh. She beat out sister, Ivy, who finished second for the Rams as a freshman. Now, the former is at Louisiana State University, while the latter won Thursday’s 4A diving competition at the Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
Ivy also broke Maggie’s six and 11-dive scoring records this year.
The two share last names, sure, but their careers are also shaping up to be similar. Maggie won for the first time as a sophomore before finishing with three titles in four years. Ivy, coincidentally, is on the exact same path so far.
“This year, it was about seeing how much better I could get and how far I could push myself,” Ivy said. “I came into today not caring about the result, but I just wanted to dive my best and prove to myself that I can do this and get through any obstacles.”
For a moment, it appeared that Ivy didn’t have her A-game. After a 43.05 on the first go-around, she followed it up with a 31.05. The attempt was a dive that Ivy is more than capable of, but simply overthought.
Then, the scores rose. First, it was a 44.2. Then, by the sixth dive, she posted a 54.6. It wasn’t until her second-to-last dive that Ivy set the event’s top, single-dive score of 55.9.
“We have girls with phenomenal grit,” diving coach and newly-minted 4A Coach of the Year, Abbey Graham said. “Diving is totally a mental sport. If you have a bad one, like Ivy did on her second, you have to come back and be awesome.
“It takes something special.”
The pressure comes from more than a random low score. Buckley spent most of the year atop the 4A leaderboard. Students at Rampart all know her, and more importantly, opposing coaches and divers know her.
“I feel like a lot of people in the diving world think I’m superhuman or something,” Ivy said. “I’m just a normal person, though. It’s just normal for me to come out and dive.
“I just want to be kind to everyone and show everyone how well they’re doing. I’m doing my best, just like everyone else is.”
Right behind Ivy last year was now-senior, Aubrey Ellenwood. She finished fifth before finalizing a third-place finish this year.
Her sophomore year, Ellenwood broke her hand after it hit the diving board while attempting a tough combination.
ust last week, in the PPAC tournament, she did it again — though her hand stayed intact this time.
As if that wasn’t enough, she took a hard fall in the water in warm-ups before the state event. Instead of allowing it to doom her, she moved right along.
“It’s my last competition, so I’m glad I was able to come out well,” Ellenwood said. “I was extremely nervous because I hit my hand at leagues. It just added to the nerves.
“I kept telling myself, ‘As long as I go out and do my best, then that’s okay.’ I just took it one dive at a time after warm-ups.”
The mindset is one Ivy shared. Before the state meet, she received a text from her sister who reminded her to simply go one dive at a time — you can’t get ahead or you may trip up.
Ellenwood will now head off to start the next phase of education, while Ivy will return next year to hopefully break more of her sister’s marks.
“I just want to keep pushing it. I want to see how far I can go and see if I can beat my scores in the future,” Ivy said.
The sisters usually share videos of their best dives from events. Sometimes, a separate text breaks the news of another accolade taken over.
None of that matters, though, because the two simply want to make the Buckley name one to remember on the boards — even if it means beating one another along the way. What else is family for?