LAKEWOOD — Peyton sophomore Matthew Peery was running for more than just the name of his school written on his jersey on Thursday.

He was running for the “Z8” in the top right quarter of his penny.

Those symbols signify the SWAT code name of Peery’s late father, Andrew Peery. Andrew Peery was an El Paso County Deputy who was shot and killed in action in August 2022.

Peery honored his deceased father on Thursday, helping Peyton win the 2A 4x800 relay at the state track and field meet.

“It’s very special,” Peery said.

The other three guys running with Peery — Ayden Breese, Nathan Schluesser and Josh Kearse — have been with him every step of the way.

Those three were all in the hospital alongside Peery in his father’s final hours. And in the ensuing months of mourning, they never left his side.

“I’ve been very thankful for all of them,” Peery said. “They were there as soon as it happened.”

In spite of the tragedy, Peery stayed devoted to his craft. He, and his teammates, made it a goal to win the state title.

All four runners did their part in achieving that goal — and Peery had the opening leg to get the Panthers in the hunt.

He didn’t take the lead but kept a steady pace, putting Peyton in second place after 800 meters. With a smooth handoff to Breese, the Panthers knew they were in the hunt.

“Matthew ran a great opening leg,” Kearse said. “He’s so mentally strong, and such a great athlete.”

Breese surged in his final 100 meters, giving Peyton the lead. The Panthers never gave it up, as Schluesser and Kearse kept steady pace.

Kearse’s arms extended and jaw widened as he crossed the finish line, and moments later, the Panthers embraced each other.

“We came here expecting to win, and it’s good that we did it,” Kearse said. “I was just glad I got put in that position.”

Thursday’s win doesn’t erase the pain Peery, his family and his friends have suffered in the past several months.

But as he stood on the podium with Breese, Schluesser and Kearse, Peery knew his father would be proud.

“He’s watching from above. God is good,” Peery said. “This is for my father.”