Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Carter Surofchek knocked in a short put on the 18th hole at the Country Club of Colorado and looked back to see a crowd of his teammates and coaches cheering and smiling back at him.
Not only did his final shot earn him a sixth-place finish, but it also secured Cheyenne Mountain the 2020 4A state championship - the program’s first since 2004 and the 100th team championship in school history.
With an overall score of 459, Cheyenne Mountain defeated second-place Mullen by five strokes after trailing the Mustangs by four after Day 1.
The opening nine was challenging for many local golfers as the greens were running surprisingly fast Monday morning. But despite his team’s tough start, Cheyenne Mountain coach John Carricato was most proud of his players' adjustment in the middle of the round.
“This tournament was won because of the back nine yesterday, and how they bounced back from the front nine,” Carricato said. “It took them nine holes to adjust, but they really put up solid scores on the back nine yesterday which put us back in contention.”
Cheyenne Mountain took the lead about midway through Tuesday’s round.
“The front nine was a little rough for me, but the back nine was a new nine and we just kept that mentality and left the front nine behind us,” Surofchek said. “We knew we had a chance on the second day, it was just up to us going out there and playing our games and trusting ourselves and our teammates.”
Surofchek said a year ago he might have had trouble forgetting about his first nine holes, but said he learned mental toughness throughout the season to help concentrate on “a new nine.”
Cheyenne Mountain boasted one of its largest rosters ever with more than 30 athletes registered to start the year, paving the way for stiff competition among teammates to see who would be the top four entering the postseason.
In the end it was Surofchek, Connor Moberly, Thomas Herholtz and Campbell Grage who brought the championship trophy home, but Carricato said it has been a full team effort since the first day of practice.
“We had four players here but also had the depth that really made these four kids compete here and all year, and get better all year,” Carricato said. “When we say it’s a team championship, it’s not just the four that represented today. It’s the other varsity teams in this program as well.”
Moberly, a senior, could hardly wait to step up to collect the team’s hardware, and was reluctant to let it go for long as teammates and families posed for pictures on a scenic putting green outside their home clubhouse.
“It’s so surreal,” Moberly said. “It’s history and I just love being a part of it. I had a great four years with this organization and I feel like I really peaked this year and I just think it’s more special to do this as a senior.”
Moberly tied for ninth thanks to a vast improvement from an 80 on Day 1 to a 74 on Day 2.
He said following Monday’s round he went to work on his putting to prepare for Day 2 and came in with confidence.
Herholtz tied for 11th after shooting a 78 on Tuesday, followed by Grage in 17th. Grage shot an 83 on Day 1, but saw a massive improvement to finish 4-over par on his second round.
“We talk about what it feels like to start a round with courage and finish it with heart and we saw that today from all four of them,” Carricato said.