The cancellation of spring sports has hit states in waves throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, starting with North Dakota’s cancellation March 13. Since, 39 state associations, and the District of Columbia, have chosen to cancel spring sports for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Colorado and six other state associations made their announcement Tuesday, many following state governments "stay at home" or "safer at home" mandates, marking the largest round of high school cancellations since the pandemic began. Five states announced spring cancellations April 9 and 17.
The states that have not yet canceled spring sports and activities are Connecticut, Delaware, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Vermont.
Check out the interactive map below to see how each state association has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.