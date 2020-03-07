Goodness gracious, Dominique Clifford!
That’s a big ol’ soft cast on your wrist, dude. Are you going to play in the Class 3A state playoffs next week at the University of Denver?
“I’ll play,” the The Vanguard School star said after his Coursers smoked University 64-44 in the Sweet 16 at Wasson’s gym Saturday. “Rest, recover, play through some pain. But I'll play.”
We’ve had more comfortable conversations, Nique and I. Chats about the CU Buffs, with whom the 6-foot-5 lead guard will play next season as a Pac-12 freshman. Chats about him developing into the best player in Colorado, regardless of classification, which he is.
None like this, though. None about opponents tiring of Clifford dunking on them so they resort to sweeping the legs. None about being injured when returning to DU with another real shot to carry home Vanguard’s first state title. None about the other guys on Vanguard's maturing-just-in-time roster.
And that latter point — the one about the other guys — is how Vanguard must get ’er done.
"The Nique Show," as his coach called it, is good enough to be a one-man show. These days he’s a one-armed show. Clifford injured his shooting wrist against Manitou Springs. He re-aggravated the injury against University, which was down 20-plus when senior Andre Chacon clipped Clifford's legs on a dunk in the third quarter.
“Same exact play (as the Manitou game),” Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said.
Give it to us straight, coach. Is Nique OK?
"No," Wetters said. "He's really not."
Can’t comment on the Manitou incident. I wasn’t there. But the intentional foul Saturday was ugly stuff. Unnecessary stuff. Dangerous stuff. But you know what? Stuff happens with teenagers. It’s the fact University coach Bobby Ervin kept the kid in the game that makes me wonder into this laptop if teaching moments still exist.
"Guess they're trying to take me out,” said Clifford, whose tumble to the court brought his good buddy and Cheyenne Mountain star Javonte Johnson out of his seat in the bleachers.
Back to the other guys. They're the whole key here. If The Gazette’s still writing about Vanguard (22-2) after its game Thursday — against Sterling — it's because the other guys balled out at DU like they balled out at Wasson. Nique’s got a “bruised tendon” in in his right wrist, his coach speculated, and even his dad noticed everything was going left.
"He’s always been pretty good with his left,” Akai Clifford said. “He works at it quite a bit.”
Enter Juan Bustamante, who swished five 3-pointers and captained their zone at the point of attack. ("I haven't had many games like that," he said with a laugh. Awesome.) And Joe Padilla, who also made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points. And Ryan Lair, a rock-solid forward who didn’t miss a box-out or screen the whole game. And Guillermo Morales, the kind of selfless glue guy that every state champ needs.
“We said it when he got hurt: the rest of the game’s for Nique,” said Morales, who’s been tight with Nique since kindergarten at Vanguard. “That guy’s been leading us through so much for so long. We’d like to help him when we can.”
Good spot to do so: inside DU’s timeless Hamilton Gym, where last year Vanguard left heartbroken after a loss to Manual in the state title game. Ol' Nique got 'em to this point, with his 26 points, 13 boards and six assists per game. He had only eight points Saturday. Imagine the delight if the supporting crew carries big No. 10 across the finish line.
"They're going to get it done," said Seth Fuqua, a graduated member of the runner-ups from a year ago, who sat courtside Saturday. "I have full faith they're going to get it done."