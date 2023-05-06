Jace Eslinger’s trot around the base paths after a home run has become more nonchalant in recent memory.

With Cheyenne Mountain tied 0-0 in the first inning against Palmer Ridge on Wednesday, the senior infielder needed just one swing to give his team the lead. Eslinger sent a fastball over the center field wall to drive in two runners and himself, and it went a long way toward Cheyenne Mountain’s 6-0 win.

But Eslinger’s demeanor was stone-cold.

The infielder touched every base without celebration until reaching home plate, where he finally broke a smile and tapped his helmet against his teammates’.

“I have to run faster around the bases cause Coach (Mark) Swope gets mad at me sometimes when I run too slow,” Eslinger said.

That round-tripper was Eslinger’s seventh of the 2023 season, and he hit another one a game later. With eight home runs, he has surpassed the six home runs he hit in the previous two seasons combined.

Eslinger admitted that he’s always had power in the batter’s box. But earlier in his career, he was more focused on trying to hit home runs.

As his game has matured, Eslinger’s focus has switched to strictly trying to drive the ball the best he can, rather than swinging for the fences.

“He’s understood that if you get long with your swing, it doesn’t mean you’re going to barrel a lot of balls,” said Swope, who has been Cheyenne Mountain’s coach since 2010. “He now understands it’s not how hard you hit it; it’s how well you hit it.”

Eslinger added, “I never really try to hit a home run, it just happens when it happens.”

Eslinger’s increased power in the batter’s box has also stemmed from physical growth. The senior said he added roughly 15 pounds between the end of the 2022 season and the beginning of the 2023 season.

And he has excelled in more areas than just the long ball.

Eslinger leads the team in almost every offensive statistical category: batting average (.576), on-base percentage (.658), RBIs (42) and runs (24).

“He’s matured as a hitter,” Swope said.

Eslinger is a busy man. In addition to baseball, he was a standout for Cheyenne Mountain’s basketball season.

Between his basketball commitments and Colorado Springs’ chilly winter weather, it would’ve been easy for him to put baseball on the back burner until the 2023 season.

But he didn’t.

Eslinger frequently trained at The Farm Sports, an indoor baseball facility in central Colorado Springs, where he worked on his swing and often took ground balls in the infield.

“That definitely helped,” Eslinger said. “I might’ve gotten more explosive from working there.”

Eslinger’s baseball career won’t end this spring. He is committed to play Division I baseball at Butler University, which competes in the Big East.

Between a new coaching staff and a strong athletic tradition at Butler, Eslinger saw it as his best college fit.

“I think it’ll be very exciting,” Eslinger said.

Before that, Eslinger has goals for his final weeks as a Red-Tailed Hawk. Cheyenne Mountain reached the 4A state semifinals a year ago before falling to Ponderosa, the eventual state champion.

The Red-Tailed Hawks (15-3) are riding a four-game winning streak. They have outscored opponents 178-89 and hold the No. 2 ranking in 4A.

Eslinger said he and his teammates have unfinished business after last year’s disappointing playoff result.

“I hope we can host regionals and then make a run for state,” Eslinger said.