The Classical Academy captured a second upset in as many tries in the 4A state basketball tournament on Saturday.

No. 10 Sterling was the first victim before No. 7 Eaton hosted the Titans and held a two-point lead heading into the final, expected TCA possession.

With under 10 seconds left, junior Jordan Wenger dashed the court before sinking a contested layup over two defenders and drawing a foul for the opportunity to give his team the lead. He hit the free throw before a defensive play ended the game for good.

Here's the play as seen through the eyes of Titans' sophomore Carter Miller, Jordan and senior Mason Smith, as well as TCA coach Kevin Wenger.

Kevin: We've had a lot of close games, so I was debating on whether I should take a timeout or not. Since we've had so many, I decided to let them go and they (did) exactly what I wanted, which was to attack the rim.

Jordan: We didn't have a play called because with that much time left, we just need a bucket. Mason inbounded the ball to Evan and he gave it to me and I just went.

Smith: I just followed him because I usually love getting put back shots, but he's hit a few of those this year.

Jordan: Once I got to halfcourt, I saw things open up for me because Ben (Mullenix)'s man stuck to him and there were two guys in the lane. I thought I could finish it and it would be the best shot.

Last year, about midway through I hit a crossroads and was struggling. I had to make the choice if I'd be a role player or the guy who gets the ball at the end of the game.

Jordan rose up for a layup and drew contact. Though the whistle was blown for a foul, the road arena was so loud that he didn't hear it and began walking back down the court before being stopped and celebrated by teammates. Eaton called a timeout after the whistle, too, in an effort to "ice" Jordan.

Kevin: In the huddle, we just all kept telling him he could make it. He's probably our best free-throw shooter, so there was a lot of trust there.

Jordan: We just talked about it in the huddle and when I stepped to the line, it was deafening. The shot felt good and I kind of knew when I released it. I liked the energy in the moment.

Miller: I had absolutely no doubt in Jordan. Earlier this season, he dropped 40 (points), so I trust him with everything. We do best when we play free, so not having a play allowed us to do that.

Jordan's free throw put the Titans up 52-51 before a full-court pass by Eaton was intercepted by Smith and he was fouled before hitting both free throws and finalizing the 54-51 win.