Banning Lewis and Woodland Park carry a rivalry with one another, if for no other reason than battling for league position in most sports, most years.

When the two met on Feb. 1 in a Wednesday night, Tri-Peaks League showdown, coach Wes McKenzie drew up a play — a dribble handoff that would give junior Liam Kitzmiller the final shot from deep, with the Stallions down 49-46 and the clock under 30 seconds.

What happened next was one of basketball's most improbable events — a four-point play for fellow junior Tyson Robertson.

In their words:

Kitzmiller: "The play was originally drawn up for me to get the shot, but when I got the ball I had two defenders on me right away and knew I needed to pass it. We always talk about passing up a good shot for a great one and we had time still.

I thought about shooting but saw Tyson in the corner."

Robertson: "I get the ball and I was going to shoot the ball, no matter what. I knew it was going up."

With another pair of defenders crashing to stop Robertson, he hoisted up a shot from the corner and immediately fell to the ground with the Woodland Park defenders.

Robertson: "I heard the whistle and immediately knew it was because they fouled me. At the same time, I had never hit a shot like that in my life. I knew I got fouled, though."

McKenzie: "The whole staff and players are going crazy with the shot right in front of our bench, but I had to have my coach instincts click in just to make sure no one got called for being on the court."

Woodland Park used a timeout with 10.8 seconds left, before Robertson's chance at a free throw and four-point play.

McKenzie: "They were trying to 'ice' him and make him think about it. He had a lot of time to think about it."

Robertson: "I just kept thinking about not missing, and ignoring everyone."

McKenzie: "Tyson came out, and I told the whole team what was going to happen when he hit the free throw — instill a little confidence in him. He's our best free-throw shooter. "

Robertson: "It's been a process to get better at free throws. Freshman year I was air-balling everything and last year they were going off the side of the backboard. I just worked hard and repped it over and over again."

McKenzie: "He's the first one in, and hasn't been our most consistent shooter, but all the work has turned him into a great shooter and leader who could hit that shot.

We all wanted it for him."

Robertson hit the free throw after the timeout. Junior Ben Early ripped down a final offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and hit two more free throws for the Stallions to clinch the win.