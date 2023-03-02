DENVER - Roosevelt boasted one of the state’s best defenses this season and had every intention of sticking with its system against Air Academy.

Caitlin Kramer forced them to change on the fly.

“We did a ton (of study),” Roughriders coach Enoch Miller said of Kramer, the 6-foot-2 junior phenom from Air Academy who entered Thursday’s 5A girls’ quarterfinal averaging 26.5 points per game. “We thought maybe we could turn over the other girls and then slow her down. But, again, sometimes players just start hot. Once you see that first one fall, man, the basket becomes an ocean.

“We just couldn’t leave her anymore. … Caitlin was just so freakin’ on fire that we just had to man up.”

So, instead of operating its press out of a zone, the Roughriders switched to a man-to-man defense and applied full-court pressure in a game it ultimately won 51-47 after trailing by 12 points. It was something of a gamble for a team, in Miller’s first year at the helm after previously leading Frederick for the past seven years, to switch on they fly. After all, this was a team that gave up an average of 40 points per game and held nine opponents to under 30 points.

Kramer can have that effect. She scored 30-plus points 11 times this season and scored more than 1,400 points with one more season to go. She’s hearing from multiple colleges, but at this point, is “keeping her options” open when it comes to where she’ll play beyond high school.

“She is a coach’s dream, man,” Air Academy coach Chris Gunn said. “Just, whoa, I have Caitlin Kramer on my team.”

Gunn said he didn’t know anything about Kramer until meeting her in September when he took the Kadets’ job after previously coaching at Sand Creek and Mitchell.

Much of the state should know about her now after a junior season in which she also averaged 8.4 rebounds and three steals to go with the points. She dropped 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds on Friday.

But Roosevelt’s plan worked. Kramer was “held” to 16 points after the first quarter and the Kadets as a team turned the ball over 36 times.

“We’ve been used to teams either playing a box-and-1 or a zone,” Kramer said. “We haven’t encountered a lot of man or deny defense, so that was definitely new to us. It kind of rattled us, but we just needed to keep our head in the game.”