The Colorado High School Activities Association announced this week that despite closings and canceled athletic events for many Denver-area districts, the state association plans to move along with the spring sports season in accordance to state health and safety mandates for combating COVID-19.
So what does this mean for athletics in the Pikes Peak region?
Unfortunately, we don’t have a clear answer.
With just over three weeks left in CHSAA's suspension, local districts and athletic departments remain in a waiting pattern before they begin planning the remainder of the season.
“The biggest frustration for not only us in athletics and society as a whole is, ‘when is this going to be over?’” said D-11 athletic director Chris Noll. “We are frustrated with it, but we heard loud and clear from the (CHSAA) commissioners that they have had a decision-making model in place from the middle of the basketball tournament to work with the government and the CDC, and we will wait and see where the governor's office takes us.”
Should the spring sports season resume May 1, less than three weeks of the regular season will remain for most sports, while girls’ tennis and golf will have completely missed the scheduled regular season.
“Nobody has the answers, and it’s super tough because we don’t know what is going to happen,” said Fountain-Fort Carson athletic director Jared Felice. “If May 1 is the day, I’m speculating we would pick up where we are and do with what we can to give those kids, especially the seniors, a chance to compete, but right now we just don’t know.”
According to the 2019-20 CHSAA activities calendar, the regular season was scheduled to end for lacrosse and girls’ soccer May 9, track and field was set to end regular-season competition May 16 and baseball had a regular-season end date by May 23 for all classifications.
Noll said his district has not discussed what the season will look like past April 30, but if or when the time comes, he said each sport must be taken into consideration individually.
“The sports are so different and how you qualify for a state track meet is different from how you qualify for a girls’ soccer tournament,” Noll said. “We have to worry about pitchers’ arms, track athletes if they have to compete in 2-3 meets a week, girls’ golfers who right now probably can’t compete in 3-4 tournaments a week. I don’t think the kids are ready for that and I think we have to look at it sport-by-sport for how we are going to release the kids back to their sport when it’s time.”
In its announcement to extend the spring sports suspension to April 30, CHSAA said the decision to resume beyond the 30th will depend on the students' ability to return to in-person instruction. In response to the 14 districts in the Denver area that have shut their doors to in-person instruction last week, CHSAA commissioner Blanford-Green said on Twitter: “State, health and educational mandates and (recommendations) will take precedence in discussions leading to the 30th. The cancellation of in-building instruction/athletics as well as the closure of many HS/collegiate facilities will definitely be considered,” but the summer will not be in consideration for resuming the spring season, Blanford-Green said on Twitter.
As of Wednesday no local districts have announced cancellation of in-person instruction, but so far 18 districts in Colorado have elected to shift to online learning for the remainder of the year.