The playing field is level, where once it was bumpy, sparsely populated and even empty.
“Level playing field” keeps coming up in regards to the new Class 4A I-25 football league, which consists of Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado, Liberty, Palmer, Thornton and Widefield. Falcon was once a member of that group but opted to play in Season C in the spring of 2021.
The group has struggled in recent history. Last season, no team in the I-25 league finished above .500.
Liberty coach Erick Gossage called low numbers in a football program a vicious cycle. It’s the difference, he said, between winning and losing, and consequently more players wanting to come out and be a part of a successful program. Around and around it goes.
So when he heard about the I-25 league, he was “all for it.”
“I was excited we were put in it because I’d like to see our numbers grow, which they have,” Gossage said.
“Just the opportunity that they can compete with schools that are on the same playing field as them, I think has gotten some kids out that may not have come out, and there’s some excitement.”
That said, the hope is that they don’t stick around too long. The premise, and the goal, is that after the two-year cycle, teams have improved enough to graduate out of I-25, so to speak.
“It’ll be a continuing league to help develop programs, but once you get on your footing and get going, then you’ll be back to a normal league that we’ve been a part of forever,” Gossage said.
There have already been issues. Two positive cases of COVID-19 at Widefield and hundreds quarantining as a result prompted officials to postpone Friday’s season opener against Mesa Ridge to Nov. 20, and the Grizzlies’ game against Thornton on Oct. 15 was canceled, leaving them with a five-game schedule. The Gladiators are set to open the season Oct. 23 against Liberty.
The Cougars were a late addition to the league. They were originally slated to play in Southern 2 alongside the likes of Rampart, Mesa Ridge and Fountain-Fort Carson.
Coach Monte Gutowski was told to toss out the old schedule. Coronado will play F-FC on Friday, but it will be nonconference.
“We throw stuff out on the daily, it seems like,” Gutowski said. “Adapt and overcome.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced that the league champion from the I-25 League is the only team that can qualify for the postseason from that league. That likely won’t apply to this strange, short season, but in the future, a I-25 team that might not have gotten to taste the postseason will get a chance.
Cheyenne Mountain coach Jay Saravis observed an experimental league during a previous stop on Long Island and it was competitive. Saravis said he’s glad to see good talent and coaching in this area get a chance to develop.
In the I-25 league, players “don’t have to line up against teams we don’t belong playing (against) at that point.”
“We line up against Pueblo West, they’re going to have like 85 kids,” Saravis said. “They have a lot of fresh bodies coming in while we don’t.
“We just need some good, competitive games to help get our programs rolling.”
Palmer had to forfeit a game against Pine Creek on Oct. 24, 2019, due to low numbers, and coincidentally the next night, Cheyenne Mountain had to do the same against Grand Junction Central.
Under first-year coach Phillip Naple, Palmer has seen its numbers swell from around 45 to more than 70.
“It has already helped building the program,” Naple said of the I-25 league. “New culture and new direction, and this new league is part of it as well.
“This really worked out great for a lot of us.”