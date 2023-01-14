For at least three football teams in the Pikes Peak region, you won't see the No. 63 worn by any players. Coaches Al Melo (Harrison), Shawn Mitchell (Discovery Canyon) and Shane Rowland (Sierra) keep that number off their players' backs for a big reason. On Friday night, as Harrison's captains walked to the center of the field for the pregame coin toss against Sierra, they carried with them a No. 63 jersey. A decade earlier, that jersey belonged to Panthers center Fermin Vialpando. On Oct. 6, 2006, in the Panthers' game vs. Ridgeview Academy, Vialpando collapsed during the third quarter. He was pronounced dead that night. A coroner's report determined that Vialpando died of a cardiac