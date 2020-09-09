Defying pressure to allow more fall sports, the Colorado High School Activities Association board of directors voted Tuesday evening to stand by its plan to move most fall sports to the spring.
The unanimous decision came as the board met to consider adjusting its previously approved 2020-21 sports calendar, according to a news release Wednesday.
"We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy," said Troy Baker, the president of CHSAA's Board of Directors and the athletic director at Buena Vista High School. "We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year."
The announcement comes two days after CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced the association would be open to reconsidering the calendar and planned to meet with Gov. Jared Polis and his coronavirus response team sometime this week.
Tuesday morning, Polis also announced he also was willing to work with CHSAA on a restructured fall season.
“Our administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to begin their season this fall, but if the CHSAA board unanimously agrees that they should delay their season until the spring in an effort to ensure that they are better prepared to protect the safety of student-athletes then our administration fully respects that decision," Polis said in a statement Wednesday. "The important thing is that every CHSAA-sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year giving kids the opportunity to learn important skills by participating in team sports.”
It is not clear if the organizations met before the board voted Tuesday.
"I have said from the beginning that it will take all of us — people at home, local communities, governments, businesses, and organizations working together to crush the spread of this virus," Polis said.
Palmer Ridge senior Saxon Wright considered moving to Missouri after CHSAA announced its new calendar. The all-state linebacker said he is on the cusp of getting Division I offers, but needed senior film to seal the deal.
“The fall season was the big thing,” Wright said. “I had everything set up so I could go play and get that film, but I decided I needed to stay. I have two brothers that will be on the team this year and I really wanted to play with them and my teammates I’ve been with the last three years.”
Wright and other Pikes Peak region athletes have been advocating for a fall season on social media and saw a glimmer of hope this week when Polis announced he was in favor of working with CHSAA to approve a fall season. In August, CHSAA announced it advocated for a traditional spring season, but was denied by the governor's office and coronavirus task force.
“We thought we had CHSAA on our side to play in the fall,” Wright said. “We thought things were moving forward, but if (Polis) is the one that said it’s OK for us to play, we need to really press and see if he can force CHSAA to make us play.”
Wright and his Palmer Ridge teammates, and athletes from across the Pikes Peak region still plan to gather Friday in protest of CHSAA’s decision.
“Even if we can’t play this fall we need to keep it up and make sure we secure that spring season,” Wright said. “We want to lock in that opportunity in the spring.”
According to the release the board noted that the “safety, physical and emotional well-being of Colorado student’s participants must be at the forefront of every decision.” The board added that there would be Title IX and gender representation “issues” around reconsideration of the current sports calendar, and said the diverse landscape of educational models throughout the state “must not be undermined.”
“The board remains committed to being responsive to our community members and appreciate(s) their feedback, outreach and input throughout this process. CHSAA will continue to meet regularly with the governor’s staff, COVID-19 Response Team and educational and health officials to implement the 2020-21 activities calendar,” the announcement said.
Last week, Michigan reversed its August decision to move football to the spring, allowing student athletes to take the field for practice on Sept. 8.
A small protest was held in Pueblo Tuesday as athletes gathered in front of the Pueblo County Courthouse to urge lawmakers to reconsider the athletic calendar, and other protests have been scheduled across the state for Friday, Sept. 11. Watch video footage here.