Mustangs building momentum in 4A

There are no Pikes Peak Region teams in the Colorado High School Activities Association's 4A rankings. But the Manitou Springs Mustangs boys' basketball team is building a case. Manitou has won its last nine games, including a 76-72 win Feb. 9 to hand the Vanguard Coursers their second loss of the season.

Wolves make late push for league title

The Vista Ridge boys' basketball team has been a force to be reckoned with all season. But the Wolves have really hit their stride, winning their last five. Every one of those wins came against opponents in the 6A Colorado Springs Metro League. Most recently, on Tuesday, the Wolves beat league leader Doherty 56-50. The Spartans are still ahead of the Wolves by a game, but both still have one game remaining.

Bears lead talented area teams in 5A

Palmer Ridge girls' basketball is the only area team ranked in CHSAA’s 5A standings at sixth place. Air Academy and Mesa Ridge are receiving votes, but are not in the top 10 despite both teams having beat Palmer Ridge in recent weeks. However, the Bears, having split the season with league opponent Air Academy, have the strongest overall record of the three at 17-5. They are second in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak League behind Lutheran.

Glenwood Springs takes over 4A hockey

The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks have been atop CHSAA’s 4A ice hockey standings for the overwhelming majority of the season. From preseason until last week, Cheyenne Mountain had only one week in any spot other than first. Feb. 13’s rankings, however, show that Glenwood Springs edged out the Hawks by one point in voting to take the top spot despite the fact that Cheyenne Mountain has fewer losses and is on a seven-game win streak.