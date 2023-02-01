Discovery Canyon taking girls wrestling by storm

After a team win at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, the Discovery Canyon girls wrestling team had another impressive week of competition, downing North Fork High in a dual and then taking second at the Chatfield War Horse Invitational, which featured 50 schools from around Colorado. Only host Chatfield scored more points than the Thunder. Discovery Canyon moved up three spots in On the Mat’s statewide team rankings to second overall.

Hawks still soaring above competition

The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks show no signs of slowing down as the top dogs in 4A hockey, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s rankings. The Hawks had a big week last week, winning all three of their games by scores of 10-2 over Air Academy, 6-1 over Doherty and 4-2 over third-ranked Colorado Academy.

Danes climb into 10 spot

Fountain Valley’s girls basketball team is getting some attention statewide. The Danes claimed the 10 spot in CHSAA’s rankings for 3A basketball on Jan. 23 and have held on to that ranking this week. Fountain Valley is 11-2 on the year and 1-1 in the 3A Black Forest League with second-ranked Peyton and Thomas MacLaren.

Buzzer-beater sinks Trojans

It took a lot for Fountain-Fort Carson to break into CHSAA’s top 10 this season. It wasn’t until 2023's first poll Jan. 9 after the holiday break and Fountain-Fort Carson had earned a 13-0 record, that the team was listed. During the Trojans run they have never been ranked higher than eighth. But in the Jan. 30 rankings Fountain-Fort Carson dropped to 10th after falling to Doherty on a buzzer beater Jan. 25. The Trojans are 3-2 and in fourth place in the 6A Colorado Springs Metro League.