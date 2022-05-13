3A state tennis
No. 1 singles
Ellie Hartman of St. Mary’s advanced to the No. 1 singles state finals with a victory over Lila Travis of Dawson. Hartman won 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. She will play Grace Li of D’Evelyn in the final.
No. 2 singles
Anna Costalonga of St. Mary’s defeated Sarah Preston of Colorado Academy 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. She will play Evelyn Oltmans of D’Evelyn in the championship match.
4A state tennis
No. 1 singles
Cheyenne Mountain’s Maya Michalski defeated Alys Pop of Niwot to earn a place in the finals. She will play Beilynn Geiss of Loveland.
No. 2 singles
Mandela Amantini Quintanilha of Pine Creek defeated Cheyenne Mountain’s Taylor Stadjuhar in the semifinals 6-1, 6-1. She will play Anna Sallee of Niwot for the title.
No. 3 singles
Pine Creek’s Keelin Sills and Palmer Ridge’s Alexandra Yuskiv will play each other in the no. 3 singles final, after both advancing out of the semis. Sills topped Genevieve Berning of Lewis Palmer 6-0, 6-0, while Yuskiv defeated Cheyenne Mountain’s Hailey Javernick 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles
Ruby Muhl and Kate Twede of Cheyenne Mountain defeated Palmer Ridge’s Charlotte Hauke and Chelsea Young 7-6, 6-1 to earn a place in the final match. They will take on Meredith Waters and Kendall Adams of Kent Denver.
No. 2 doubles
Katrina Weiskircher and Ulla Schultz of Palmer Ridge defeated Samantha’s Brenner and Olivia Murane of Kent Denver 7-6, 6-4 for a place in the finals. They will play Aubryanna Leugers and Renee Hoyt of Mullen.
No. 3 doubles
Cheyenne Mountain’s Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly advanced past Danielle and Nicole Day of Palmer Ridge in the semifinals with a score of 7-5, 6-0. They will play Isabell Bragg and Victoria Strobos of Kent Denver in the final.
No. 4 doubles
Cora Goodwin and Julia Yuskiv of Palmer Ridge defeated Brenna Rutherford and Chloe Lincoln of Thompson Valley 4-6, 6-0, 6-4. They will take on Avery Walters and Grace Brouillette of Mullen in the championship match.